Madonna & Her Kids Wear Bunny Ears To Celebrate Easter: See Festive Photos!

Apr. 10 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Madonna went all out to celebrate Easter with her children.

On Sunday, April 9, the singer shared a slew of pictures to her Instagram Story, showing everyone dressed in bunny ears as they ran around the property for an egg hunt, danced in the kitchen and enjoyed a family meal.

After the egg hunt concluded, the mom-of-six declared daughters Mercy James, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone the winners. She's also a parent to sons David Banda, 17, and Rocco Ritchie, 22, as well as daughter Lourdes Leon, 26.

"Happy Easter from the Ciccone Youth!" she captioned one selfie, writing alongside another, "Reserrection [sic] today ... and everyday!"

Absent from the photos was her new beau, boxing coach Josh Popper, who she met after signing her kids up for training sessions.

While neither of the lovebirds have directly commented on the matter, Madonna did post a photo of them kissing last month.

However, Popper's former fling, Summer House star Sam Feher, didn't hesitate to give her opinion on the matter, declaring in an interview, "Madonna wants my leftovers! Madonna just copied me!"

madonna josh popper
Source: @_JOSHPOPPER/INSTAGRAM
"This is not the coolest thing that’s ever happened to Josh — it’s the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me, OK?!" she joked.

Feher admitted she discussed the pop star with Popper, but "he’s very vague" about whether they're in a relationship. "No one knows the truth."

Nonetheless, the reality star insisted she's "thrilled" for the boxing expert.

The Grammy winner's romance comes as an insider claimed she was experiencing a "crisis of confidence," which may stem from the backlash she's received over her changing face.

Though the star has brushed off the haters, one source told an outlet, "Despite what people think, the criticism over her drastically different appearance does affect her."

So much so, the insider claimed Madge is undergoing a few treatments to restore her natural beauty, and she's aiming to get back to her regular self before she hits the road for The Celebration Tour, which kicks off in July.

Said the insider: "She sees and hears what people say about her and, for the tour, she wants to look more like herself again for her fans."

