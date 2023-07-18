Madonna Leaves Fans Confused With Heavily Edited Photo After Serious Hospitalization: 'Who Is This??'

Madonna might have stopped to smell the roses after her recent health scare, but haters haven't paused their constant criticism of the pop star's "unrecognizable" appearance.

"'A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world,' ♥️🌹 Thank You," the 64-year-old captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 18, alongside a photo of herself hugging a large bouquet of pink roses.