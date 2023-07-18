Madonna Leaves Fans Confused With Heavily Edited Photo After Serious Hospitalization: 'Who Is This??'
Madonna might have stopped to smell the roses after her recent health scare, but haters haven't paused their constant criticism of the pop star's "unrecognizable" appearance.
"'A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world,' ♥️🌹 Thank You," the 64-year-old captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 18, alongside a photo of herself hugging a large bouquet of pink roses.
Though many fans were thrilled to see an uplifting upload from Madonna after her medical crisis, some of the "Material Girl" singer's 19 million followers quickly noticed her unrealistically sharp jawline and smoothed-out facial features.
"I thought this was Ariana Grande yuh," one person admitted, mistaking Madonna for the "Thank U, Next" singer — whose shocking split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, landed her in the headlines earlier this week.
"Not Madonna's jawline. Who is this?? I guess it was time," another critic agreed, as a third pointed out the use of "heavy heavy filters."
One social media user thought Madonna looked "younger" than her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, insisting she should "cut off the Photoshop" and post more natural images.
In selfies simultaneously shared to her Instagram account, in which the blondie is hugging a Squishmallow tight, Madonna's tired eyes and skin lines are more visible to see — further proving claims that the flower photo was excessively filtered.
Aside from facing backlash over allegedly editing her picture, Madonna's comments section was flooded with uplifting thoughts from supporters — who were all thrilled to see the Queen of Pop in good spirits after she was found "unresponsive" and rushed to the hospital with a "serious bacterial infection" on Saturday, June 24.
"I haven’t seen you look so well in a longtime. Beauty is radiating from you in this photo, @madonna," a fan of the "Like a Virgin" vocalist expressed, seemingly disagreeing with photoshop claims. "Whether it’s the love you are accepting, your natural aesthetic, or your wicked stupendous friendships, you are wearing it well. And when you wear it well, you encourage all. Blessings from one mummy to another. 💛."
Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, June 28, that the mom-of-six spent several days in the intensive care unit battling the intense illness.
Though the pop icon is now home recovering from the health battle, she was forced to postpone the U.S. leg of her world tour, which was supposed to have kicked off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver.