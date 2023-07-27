Madonna Fans Go Wild After Singer Shakes Her Hips in First Dance Video Since Shocking Health Scare: 'Move That Body, Queen!'
Madonna is back and feelin' herself! The Queen of Pop took to Instagram on Thursday, July 27, with an adorable dance video. The Grammy Award winner shook her hips, blew kisses to the camera and lip-synced along with her hit song "Lucky Star" as she celebrated her debut album.
"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!" she captioned the joyful clip. "Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️."
Fans rushed to the comments section to heap praise on the 64-year-old for still having all the moves after four decades.
"YES YES YES!!!! Move that body queeeeeennnnn!! We are here rooting, praying and rejoicing!!!" RuPaul's Drag Race personality Michelle Visage replied, while Gabriel H. Lucero chimed in, "You're not just a lucky star. You are a complete universe. Unstoppable, luminous and an inexhaustible source of inspiration❤️."
"I’d like to say only one thing: THANK YOU MADONNA for everything. You’ll always have a special piece of our hearts ❤️" another fan wrote, and a fourth added, "The queen has returned! 👑🔥♥️."
This comes after Madonna was forced to postpone the start of her highly anticipated Celebration Tour after she was found "unresponsive" at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, last month.
Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed the beloved artist had been hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection" which led to her needing to spend several days in the ICU.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," he said at the time. "A full recovery is expected."
Despite the manager's assurances, rumors swirled that Madonna's health was much worse than announced. A source spilled she'd been "vomiting uncontrollably" in bed and had a fever for over a month before her body gave out and she was taken to the hospital.
However, earlier this month, the "Like a Virgin" singer confirmed she was doing just fine.
"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she said in a social media statement on Monday, July 10. "I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."