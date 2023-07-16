What Is Madonna's Net Worth? How the Queen of Pop Became a Multi-Millionaire
She really can be a "Material Girl!"
After about four decades of topping the carts, Madonna has raked in the cash between her millions in record sales, world tours and investments.
According to reports, the Grammy winner, 64, currently has a net worth of $850 million.
Madonna career began when she hit the music scene in the early 80s and quickly became a beloved icon ever since. Her rendition of "Like a Virgin" in 1984 has been said to be one of the most controversial musical performances of all time.
The blonde beauty has had astronomical sales of her 14 studio albums, that have led her to be the best-selling female recording artist of all time. Over many years in the spotlight, she's sold over 300 million copies of her music all over the world.
Albums such as The Immaculate Collection, True Blue, Like a Virgin and Like a Prayer all garnered the star's large bank account, which featured hits such as "Dress You Up," "Live to Tell" and "Justify My Love."
Additionally, reports estimate the "Back That Up to the Beat" vocalist owns about $100 million in art and $80 million in real estate.
As OK! previously reported, while Madonna may have a hefty pocketbook, amid the mother-of-six's recent illness, sources speculated she may not be making as much from her upcoming Celebration Tour as she let on.
Some even claimed that her health crisis, which has caused her to cancel some of her shows, was an elaborate plan due to the lack of ticket sales.
"Her sickness is a ruse, and the real reason she canceled the tour is because her tour sales were dismal," the industry source alleged.
However, this story completely contradicts that of Madonna's manager Guy Oseary.
Oseary was the first to speak out about the pop star's condition after the supposed incident where she was found "unresponsive" at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been rehearsing for "12-hours" daily.
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," he said on Wednesday, June 28. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."
