Madonna and Rumored New Flame Akeem Morris Celebrate Singer's Twins Estere and Stella at Their 12th Birthday Bash: Photos
Madonna's kiddos are growing up!
On Tuesday, August 27, the music legend, 66, took to Instagram to share a reel of her twins Stella and Estere's lavish 12th birthday celebration, which was attended by the superstar's rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris.
"Happy Birthday to my Twin Virgos! ♍️♍️. Estere and Stella!!!" Madonna penned in the caption of the video. "I blinked and you are almost teenagers ... Time is a ferocious Beast!! You are both SO FIERCE — talented — opinionated — and full of LIFE. Can’t wait to read the next chapter ... LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH!!! 💜💚💛💛💙♥️🖤🤎🤍."
In the glimpses into the gathering, the proud mama showed her children on a waterslide, horseback riding, and spray-painting T-shirts. Madonna also shared a sweet moment with her rumored partner, 28, as they sat together on a golf cart and ate ice cream.
As OK! previously reported, the pop diva and Morris first ignited dating rumors after they were photographed holding hands in Italy earlier this month. The two were also seen spending time together on the 4th of July.
Madonna and the soccer player met while shooting a magazine cover in August 2022, however, the alleged duo was not publicly seen together until the summer of 2024.
The supposed relationship comes after the "Hung Up" singer split from former boyfriend Josh Popper, 30, in May after dating for one year. "Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out," a source claimed. "There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other. At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends."
Madonna's inner circle seemed to be supportive of her romance with the boxer. "Josh seems like a genuinely gentle soul who isn't going to freak out like Sean Penn anytime a photographer gets too close," a source spilled when they began dating in 2023. "That's really the key to sharing a life with Madonna — being cool under pressure and never letting them see you sweat."
Popper continued to be by the chart-topper's side when she battled a severe bacterial infection that left her hospitalized last year.
"The consensus among Madonna's friends who really care about her wellbeing and check in on her every week is that despite the age difference, Josh is a positive influence on Madonna," the insider said before the split. "He's protective of her, and there's no indication at all that he's after her money."