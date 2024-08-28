OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madonna
OK LogoNEWS

Madonna and Rumored New Flame Akeem Morris Celebrate Singer's Twins Estere and Stella at Their 12th Birthday Bash: Photos

Composite photo of Madona and Akeem Morris.
Source: MEGA/@MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna threw a lavish 12th birthday bash for her twins, Estere and Stella.

By:

Aug. 28 2024, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Madonna's kiddos are growing up!

On Tuesday, August 27, the music legend, 66, took to Instagram to share a reel of her twins Stella and Estere's lavish 12th birthday celebration, which was attended by the superstar's rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna rumored flame akeem morris spotted celebrating twins estere stella
Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna's rumored flame Akeem Morris attended her twins' birthday party.

"Happy Birthday to my Twin Virgos! ♍️♍️. Estere and Stella!!!" Madonna penned in the caption of the video. "I blinked and you are almost teenagers ... Time is a ferocious Beast!! You are both SO FIERCE — talented — opinionated — and full of LIFE. Can’t wait to read the next chapter ... LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH!!! 💜💚💛🩵🩷💛💙♥️🖤🤎🤍."

In the glimpses into the gathering, the proud mama showed her children on a waterslide, horseback riding, and spray-painting T-shirts. Madonna also shared a sweet moment with her rumored partner, 28, as they sat together on a golf cart and ate ice cream.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna rumored flame akeem morris spotted celebrating twins estere stella
Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna's twins Estere and Stella turned 12 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the pop diva and Morris first ignited dating rumors after they were photographed holding hands in Italy earlier this month. The two were also seen spending time together on the 4th of July.

Madonna and the soccer player met while shooting a magazine cover in August 2022, however, the alleged duo was not publicly seen together until the summer of 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna rumored flame akeem morris spotted celebrating twins estere stella
Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Madonna and Akeem Morris were spotted holding hands in Italy.

MORE ON:
Madonna
Article continues below advertisement

The supposed relationship comes after the "Hung Up" singer split from former boyfriend Josh Popper, 30, in May after dating for one year. "Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out," a source claimed. "There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other. At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends."

Madonna's inner circle seemed to be supportive of her romance with the boxer. "Josh seems like a genuinely gentle soul who isn't going to freak out like Sean Penn anytime a photographer gets too close," a source spilled when they began dating in 2023. "That's really the key to sharing a life with Madonna — being cool under pressure and never letting them see you sweat."

Article continues below advertisement
madonna rumored flame akeem morris spotted celebrating twins estere stella
Source: MEGA

Madonna and Akeem Morris appeared in a photoshoot together in August 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Popper continued to be by the chart-topper's side when she battled a severe bacterial infection that left her hospitalized last year.

"The consensus among Madonna's friends who really care about her wellbeing and check in on her every week is that despite the age difference, Josh is a positive influence on Madonna," the insider said before the split. "He's protective of her, and there's no indication at all that he's after her money."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.