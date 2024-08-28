Madonna and Rumored New Flame Akeem Morris Celebrate Singer's Twins Estere and Stella at Their 12th Birthday Bash: Photos

"Happy Birthday to my Twin Virgos! ♍️♍️. Estere and Stella!!!" Madonna penned in the caption of the video. "I blinked and you are almost teenagers ... Time is a ferocious Beast!! You are both SO FIERCE — talented — opinionated — and full of LIFE. Can’t wait to read the next chapter ... LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH!!! 💜💚💛🩵🩷💛💙♥️🖤🤎🤍."

In the glimpses into the gathering, the proud mama showed her children on a waterslide, horseback riding, and spray-painting T-shirts. Madonna also shared a sweet moment with her rumored partner, 28, as they sat together on a golf cart and ate ice cream.