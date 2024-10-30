Madonna Faces Backlash for Outshining Son Rocco With Lavish Outfit at His Paris Art Exhibition: 'It's Not About You!'
Madonna fans are "Hung Up" on the pop star's latest antics!
The "Like a Virgin" singer took to Instagram on Monday, October 28, to share a carousel of photos of her son Rocco Ritchie's recent art show — but faced criticism when she primarily featured pictures of herself at the exhibit.
"Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco’s exhibition 'The Tourist' and visit friends," she captioned the pictures. "Perfect antidote for sadness! ."
However, some fans in the comments section took issue with her extravagant clothing and face filters used on the pictures, arguing that the Queen of Pop was trying to keep the focus on herself more than her son's accomplishments.
One follower penned, "Madonna, I love you still, but……….. this outfit is decidedly not working for me. I wish you would be ok to be more classic and understated...Your son’s art show. I mean, let it be about him. You have been in the spotlight enough. Let him shine."
Another person chimed in, "Of course, it’s more about Madonna than Rocco in this self serving post," and a third person added, "It's not about you!"
A fourth critic said, "I love Madonna. Always have. But again she is praising her son’s work. Why does she have to put herself in almost all the pictures? It’s makes it more about herself. That’s all."
This isn't the first time Madonna has been accused of attention-seeking with social media. The 66-year-old was called out earlier this month after sharing a series of sultry snapshots of herself eating a bowl of soup while topless. In one of the photos, she covered her chest with one hand as she leaned down over the bowl to eat.
One confused critic replied, "Am I the only one who is feeling a little uncomfortable? Why is she eating naked??" and another added, "This looks disgusting for some reason."
As OK! previously reported, Madonna visited Ritchie's Miami Design District art exhibit in April of this year. She attended the event with her four adopted children — David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, 11.
"So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s’s latest collection of paintings called 'Pack A Punch,' inspired by Muay Thai fighters. So Proud ! ♥️♥️♥️," she captioned the sweet snaps.