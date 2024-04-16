'Jealous' Courtney Love Slammed for 'Publicly Putting Down Female Artists' After Singer Declared She 'Hates' Taylor Swift
Courtney Love, it seems "You Need to Calm Down."
The 59-year-old is facing immense backlash after bashing several top female artists — including Taylor Swift, Madonna, Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey — in a controversial interview published Monday, April 15.
"Taylor is not important," Love harshly declared of the "Love Story" singer, admitting she "positively hates the idea" of Swift.
"She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist," Love continued of the 14-time Grammy winner.
Elsewhere in the interview, the Hole band member ripped apart one of Swift's close friends, claiming Del Rey "should really take seven years off."
"I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song," Love snubbed. "Up until 'Take Me Home Country Roads' I thought she was great."
Brushing past the fact she doesn't "like" Madonna, Love took a major dig at Beyoncé following the "Single Ladies" hitmaker's recently released album Cowboy Carter.
"I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much," the "Easy" singer noted of Beyoncé's new record, the first album by a Black woman to land as No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.
Love confessed: "As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music."
After the interview when viral online, social media users slammed Love for "publicly putting down fellow female artists" and hypocritically hating on some of the music industry's most successful stars while promoting her new series Courtney Love's Women.
In addition, internet sleuths called out Love for criticizing Swift despite posting a birthday message for the "All Too Well" singer less than three years ago.
"@taylorswift, aspirational huge role model for many young women & occasional hair twin / neighbour," she expressed via Facebook in December 2021 alongside a photo of the pair.
"She is jealous, I don’t even know her. Taylor is a world-class artist," one Swiftie wrote in response to Love's remarks, as another added, "Courtney Love [is] always coming for women younger and prettier than her, like go find something to do granny."
"100 years from now, the name Courtney Love will mean nothing," a third user insisted. "Not a single person will know who she is. But when Taylor Swift is mentioned, people will remember how she was able to connect with millions of people through her music, cherished her fans and fought for artists’ rights."
Love seemed aware her words would feel hurtful to some fans, as she acknowledged having "completely disagreeable" views — though she said she is "never going to [apologize] for that."
"I always wanted to be known as a b----," she declared, concluding: "Being liked was never my thing."
