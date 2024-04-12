OK Magazine
Madonna Supports Son Rocco by Visiting His Art Exhibit on 'Night Off' From World Tour: See the Sweet Family Photos

Source: @madonna/Instagram
By:

Apr. 12 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Despite her busy schedule, Madonna is one supportive mama!

The 65-year-old recently visited her 23-year-old son Rocco Ritchie's impressive art exhibit in Miami's Design District alongside her four adopted children — David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, 11. Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 27, was the only one of her six kids who didn't appear to be in attendance.

madonna son rocco art exhibit visit tour family photos
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Rocco Ritchie hosted his first solo art show in the United States.

"So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s’s latest collection of paintings called 'Pack A Punch,' inspired by Muay Thai fighters. So Proud ! ♥️♥️♥️," the music icon captioned an Instagram carousel of images highlighting the special evening.

Rocco's gallery display in Miami marked the famous offspring's first solo show in the United States upon its opening on Wednesday night, April 10. The collection featured 20 incredible portraits and was inspired by a trip the artist recently took to Thailand.

madonna son rocco art exhibit visit tour family photos
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna and her four adopted children visited her eldest son Rocco's art exhibit in Miami.

Ahead of the show — which was extended through Friday, April 12, by appointment due to its high demand — Rocco spoke to a news publication about his feelings regarding the milestone in his career.

"I’m obviously a little nervous, but I’m happy with the work and space, and I’m grateful that I can do it," Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie's biological son admitted. "I think Miami is a popping art movement, there’s a lot going on. I was lucky enough to find a space, so I took the opportunity."

madonna son rocco art exhibit visit tour family photos
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Rocco is the 23-year-old son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie.

As for future plans in his already successful career, Rocco declared: "This is the beginning of a much longer road."

The news outlet additionally provided details regarding Madonna's arrival at the venue, revealing she showed up fashionably late (to no surprise) — just 30 minutes before the show was supposed to end for the evening.

Madonna
The "Material Girl" singer pulled up in a black luxury vehicle, wearing an emerald green suit set and a white cowboy hat.

Within moments, the proud mom-of-six greeted Rocco before he showed her around with their arms intertwined.

madonna son rocco art exhibit visit tour family photos
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna visited the exhibit on her 'night off.'

For safety, Madonna was accompanied by a team of bodyguards, who ensured no photos were taken while the Queen of Pop was in the building.

When one brave fan — despite the no-picture policy — requested a snap with the A-list celebrity, the vocalist hilariously turned and told him she would only do so "for a million dollars," the news outlet claimed.

Source: OK!

Miami Herald spoke to Rocco ahead of his show and reported details regarding Madonna's visit to the exhibit.

