Madonna Supports Son Rocco by Visiting His Art Exhibit on 'Night Off' From World Tour: See the Sweet Family Photos

"So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s’s latest collection of paintings called 'Pack A Punch,' inspired by Muay Thai fighters. So Proud ! ♥️♥️♥️," the music icon captioned an Instagram carousel of images highlighting the special evening.

Rocco's gallery display in Miami marked the famous offspring's first solo show in the United States upon its opening on Wednesday night, April 10. The collection featured 20 incredible portraits and was inspired by a trip the artist recently took to Thailand.