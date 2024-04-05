OK Magazine
Madonna Orders Judge to Dismiss Concertgoers' Lawsuit as She Feels Waking Up Early Isn't a Valid Reason to Sue

madonna asks judge dismiss lawsuit concert waking up early
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 5 2024, Updated 12:12 p.m. ET

Madonna's been through it all this year — which is why she won't let a pair of fans try to sue her over not catching enough ZZZ's

On Wednesday, April 3, the Queen of Pop requested for a federal judge to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed by two individuals after they attended her New York City concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in December 2023, per court documents obtained by a news publication.

madonna asks judge dismiss lawsuit concert waking up early
Source: MEGA

Madonna was sued by two concertgoers in January after she started performing two hours past the show's listed start time.

The show in question initially landed the "Material Girl" singer in headlines for not taking the stage until 10:30 p.m. — an entire two hours past the scheduled start time of 8:30 p.m.

Concertgoers Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden filed the lawsuit back in January, however, Madonna's recent court motion argued the plaintiff's reasoning for suing the award-winning artist, which was because they had to "get up early to go to work" the following morning, did not constitute legal "injury" for which a person can be sued.

madonna asks judge dismiss lawsuit concert waking up early
Source: MEGA

Madonna asked a judge to dismiss the case as she doesn't believe their claims were grounds for suing someone.

The two individuals alleged Madonna starting so late was a "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices."

"Defendants failed to provide any notice to the ticket holders that the concerts would start much later than the start time printed on the ticket and as advertise," the duo continued in their filing, as OK! previously reported.

madonna asks judge dismiss lawsuit concert waking up early
Source: MEGA

Madonna's ongoing world tour is set to wrap up next month.

Madonna
While this might be a reason to feel frustration or anger toward the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker, Madonna's legal team insisted there was nothing wrong with her tardiness and insinuated her late start was a normal thing other major artists have also done in the past.

"Nowhere did Defendants advertise that Madonna would take the stage at 8.30 p.m., and no reasonable concertgoers — and certainly no Madonna fan — would expect the headline act at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time," the mom-of-six's attorneys countered.

madonna asks judge dismiss lawsuit concert waking up early
Source: MEGA

The singer initially postponed her tour after she was hospitalized with a 'serious bacterial infection.'

Madonna's legal filing continued: "Rather, a reasonable concertgoer would understand that the venue’s doors will open at or before the ticketed time, one or more opening acts may perform while attendees arrive and make their way to their seats and before the headline act takes the stage, and the headline act will take the stage later in the evening."

The pop icon's court documents additionally noted Fellows and Hadden not once declared "Madonna’s performance was subpar, that her performance was worth less than what they paid, or that they left the concert before watching her entire performance."

Source: OK!

Billboard obtained court documents regarding Madonna's request for the case to be dismissed.

