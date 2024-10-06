Madonna's Brother Christopher Ciccone Dead at Age 63 After Losing Battle With Cancer
Per his rep, Christopher’s "loving” spouse, hairstylist Ray Thacker, was “faithfully by his side” at the end of his life. Madonna has yet to make a statement on the tragic passing of her relative.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
TMZ first reported on Chris' death.
More To Come....