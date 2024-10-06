or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Madonna
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Madonna's Brother Christopher Ciccone Dead at Age 63 After Losing Battle With Cancer

Composite photo of Christopher Ciccone and Madonna.
Source: MEGA

Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone passed away at age 63.

By:

Oct. 6 2024, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone has passed away at age 63.

According to his representative, the famous sibling lost his battle with cancer in Michigan on Friday, October 4, mere weeks after the pop star, 66, and Christopher lost their stepmother, Joan Ciccone, to the same illness.

Article continues below advertisement
madonnas brother christopher ciccone dead age
Source: MEGA

Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone lost his battle with cancer.

Per his rep, Christopher’s "loving” spouse, hairstylist Ray Thacker, was “faithfully by his side” at the end of his life. Madonna has yet to make a statement on the tragic passing of her relative.

MORE ON:
Madonna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

TMZ first reported on Chris' death.

More To Come....

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.