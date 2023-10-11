OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madonna
OK LogoNEWS

Madonna 'Stuck Her Tongue' in Al Pacino's Ear When They First Met, Singer's Old Roommate Claims

madonna stuck tongue al pacinos ear when first met
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Madonna got a little too close for comfort when she crossed paths with Al Pacino.

In Mary Gabriel's new biography, “Madonna: A Rebel Life,” the singer's former roommate Whitley Hill shared a story from when her father, Ed Setrakian, introduced the two superstars at a restaurant in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna stuck tongue al pacinos ear when first met
Source: mega

Madonna allegedly put her tongue in Al Pacino's ear when they first met.

"That friend of your daughter’s stuck her tongue in my ear," the actor later told Setrakian of meeting the music icon. "When we were driving home, she leaned over and stuck her tongue in my ear!"

Hill explained that her father told her the tale during a phone call, in which he also claimed the singer, now 65, appeared to try and "call attention to her mouth" by slowly chewing gum in front of the movie star, who's currently 83.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna stuck tongue al pacinos ear when first met
Source: mega

The story of Madonna and Pacino's introduction was included in a new biography about the singer.

The Hollywood duo wound up working together in a 1990 movie, with Madonna revealing in an interview that he was "well-mannered and gentlemanly."

Pacino and Madonna have each made a few shocking headlines of their own this year, as The Godfather lead welcomed a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who's more than 50 years his junior.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna stuck tongue al pacinos ear when first met
Source: mega

Pacino shocked the world when his girlfriend gave birth to their son this year.

"Al was stunned by the baby news and didn’t believe he could ever get anyone pregnant," a source shared to a news outlet at the time. "He requested a paternity test." Alfallah, who has been with Pacino since 2022, gave birth this summer.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner was hospitalized earlier this year after collapsing during tour rehearsal, and it was later revealed she was suffering from a bacterial infection.

MORE ON:
Madonna
Article continues below advertisement
madonna stuck tongue al pacinos ear when first met
Source: mega

Madonna will begin her tour later this month.

"She is the one constantly pushing herself, but she has to realize that, while she is as good as the people she is working with, many of them are a fraction of her age and without her history of injuries," the source said. "Of course, there are other acts older than her still on the road, but they aren't dancing and performing like she does."

Added the insider, "But while this sort of illness could affect anyone of any age — and she certainly did not bring this on herself — it is also a reminder that she is as human and as frail as the rest of us."

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-six is excited to finally kick off her tour in a few days, and in August, she expressed her gratitude for life.

"It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! 🎉🎉🎉," she gushed alongside a video of her celebration. "I'm So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Page Six reported on Madonna and Pacino's encounter.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.