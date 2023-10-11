Madonna 'Stuck Her Tongue' in Al Pacino's Ear When They First Met, Singer's Old Roommate Claims
"That friend of your daughter’s stuck her tongue in my ear," the actor later told Setrakian of meeting the music icon. "When we were driving home, she leaned over and stuck her tongue in my ear!"
Hill explained that her father told her the tale during a phone call, in which he also claimed the singer, now 65, appeared to try and "call attention to her mouth" by slowly chewing gum in front of the movie star, who's currently 83.
The Hollywood duo wound up working together in a 1990 movie, with Madonna revealing in an interview that he was "well-mannered and gentlemanly."
Pacino and Madonna have each made a few shocking headlines of their own this year, as The Godfather lead welcomed a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who's more than 50 years his junior.
"Al was stunned by the baby news and didn’t believe he could ever get anyone pregnant," a source shared to a news outlet at the time. "He requested a paternity test." Alfallah, who has been with Pacino since 2022, gave birth this summer.
Meanwhile, the Grammy winner was hospitalized earlier this year after collapsing during tour rehearsal, and it was later revealed she was suffering from a bacterial infection.
"She is the one constantly pushing herself, but she has to realize that, while she is as good as the people she is working with, many of them are a fraction of her age and without her history of injuries," the source said. "Of course, there are other acts older than her still on the road, but they aren't dancing and performing like she does."
Added the insider, "But while this sort of illness could affect anyone of any age — and she certainly did not bring this on herself — it is also a reminder that she is as human and as frail as the rest of us."
The mom-of-six is excited to finally kick off her tour in a few days, and in August, she expressed her gratitude for life.
"It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! 🎉🎉🎉," she gushed alongside a video of her celebration. "I'm So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️."
