Donald Trump's 'Ugly Back Swing and Finish' Torn Apart After Ex-Prez Plays Golf With Bryson Dechambeau
People have thoughts on Donald Trump's golf game after he played a game with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau.
The two got together to film a YouTube video, where all eyes were on the ex-president, 78.
In a Reddit thread, people were divided about Trump's athleticism.
One person wrote, "He has ugly back swing and finish, but his downswing and impact are legit," while another said, "Not sure if they have golf courses in prison, but if there is one, this guy will def be sent to it."
A third person added, "Weird stroke but a good roll."
Meanwhile, some praised the politician for his skills.
"Donald trump is a fine golfer… he just isn’t legitimately winning a men’s club championship anywhere. I would venture a guess basically no one his age is winning a men’s (non senior) championship on any decently long course," one person pointed out, while another said, "I watched the video with Bryson, and he can legit play. From senior tees, I could see him winning a club championship. He hit several long putts and hit every single fairway."
A third said, "Watch the full video, he’s way better than I thought he’d be. It’s a pretty funny video too."
As OK! previously reported, the athlete shared a sneak peek of the video on Monday, July 22.
"Break 50 with @realDonaldTrump dropping tomorrow on my YouTube channel! On this special episode, we will be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project for every stroke we score under par. Stay tuned," the 30-year-old wrote on X.
Trump received some backlash though, as it seems like he's not focusing on his campaign.
"Hardest working man in politics," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned a video of Trump and DeChambeau on the golf course.
"Bankrupt business, man. 1 term president. 34 Indictments. And an insurrectionist," one person wrote, referring to Trump's past.
"You would think he was running for President of The PGA instead of the United States," another person said, referring to Trump's obsession with golfing, while a third person added, "Hardest working traitor me, I’ll give them that."
Trump seems to love the game so much that after the June 27 debate against Joe Biden, who announced he is taking himself out of the 2024 presidential race, he challenged his opponent to a round of golf.
“Tonight, I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world,” Trump told his supporters during one rally. “Let’s do another debate this week so that Sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president. But this time it will be man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred. Just name the place anytime, anywhere.”
“And in the debate, Sleepy Joe also declared that he wanted to test his skills and stamina against mine on the golf course,” he continued. “Can you believe this? Did you ever see him swing?”