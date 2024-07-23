Donald Trump's 'Ugly Back Swing and Finish' Torn Apart After Ex-Prez Plays Golf With Bryson Dechambeau

Meanwhile, some praised the politician for his skills.

"Donald trump is a fine golfer… he just isn’t legitimately winning a men’s club championship anywhere. I would venture a guess basically no one his age is winning a men’s (non senior) championship on any decently long course," one person pointed out, while another said, "I watched the video with Bryson, and he can legit play. From senior tees, I could see him winning a club championship. He hit several long putts and hit every single fairway."

A third said, "Watch the full video, he’s way better than I thought he’d be. It’s a pretty funny video too."