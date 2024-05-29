Hollywood Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn Making a 'Fast' Recovery After Being Stabbed Over 20 Times by Ex-Boyfriend
Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn is counting her blessings after being brutally attacked by an ex-boyfriend.
According to reports, the man in question broke into her Los Angeles home at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, and stabbed her more than 20 times in the neck, arms and abdomen.
The assault came after the special effects artist, 35, filed a restraining order against him. Her ex fled the state following the horrific incident but was arrested in Texas.
Fortunately, Shehorn's surrogate mother Christine White found her in her bedroom, recalling that the scene "wasn’t a pretty sight."
"This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody," White told a local news outlet. "You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you."
Once transferred to a hospital and in "critical condition," Shehorn underwent three surgeries, and pals confirmed she's on the mend and able to talk after having breathing and feeding tubes removed. On Tuesday, May 28, she was discharged from the ICU.
"The fact that she was able to get through what she did that night and how fast she’s recovering is really amazing,” friend Christopher Wayne shared.
Friends Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff launched a GoFundMe page and have raised nearly $85,000 of their $100,000 goal.
They described Shehorn as a "remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness and love."
"I come to you today with a heavy heart and a plea for help for someone very dear to me, my friend Allie," they wrote. "Recently, she faced a horrific and senseless act of violence – she was stabbed multiple times by her ex boyfriend."
- Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Claim She 'Lived in H---' During Marriage to O.J.: 'He Inflicted So Much Pain'
- Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Claims He Went for a Drive to 'See the Moon and Stars' During Brutal Stabbings
- Joran van der Sloot's Lawyer Shares Video of Convicted Killer in Good Health After 2-on-1 Prison Assault
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards covering Allie's extensive medical expenses, including her prolonged hospital stay, surgeries, treatments, and the ongoing care she'll require during her recovery period," they continued. "Additionally, your contributions will help alleviate the financial strain on Allie as she navigates this challenging chapter in her life."
Dornoff also shared photos of his pal in the hospital bed and commended White for her heroic actions.
"She is like an adopted Mom who cares a lot about Allie. She is very brave and acted fast when she found Allie bleeding out," he explained. "Thank you Christine for saving her life."
Shehorn has been in the business for several years and showcases her skills via her Instagram page. She's worked on countless Hollywood productions, including the new Mean Girls, Family Switch and Babylon.
KTLA and Entertainment Weekly reported on the ordeal.