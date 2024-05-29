Hollywood Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn Making a 'Fast' Recovery After Being Stabbed Over 20 Times by Ex-Boyfriend

The assault came after the special effects artist, 35, filed a restraining order against him. Her ex fled the state following the horrific incident but was arrested in Texas.

Fortunately, Shehorn's surrogate mother Christine White found her in her bedroom, recalling that the scene "wasn’t a pretty sight."

"This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody," White told a local news outlet. "You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you."