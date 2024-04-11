OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Seeks Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Ryan Scott Anderson After Filing for Divorce

gypsy rose blanchard stylish new haircut prison releasepp
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard filed for a temporary restraining order against estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson amid their ongoing divorce.

The former inmate — who was released from prison on December 28, 2023 — also petitioned for Anderson to pay her spousal support. She claimed she was "in need," her soon-to-be ex-husband "has ability to pay" and she is "not at fault for the dissolution of marriage."

gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson mistake married struggle divorce
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson tied the knot in 2022.

As OK! previously reported, the 32-year-old filed for divorce from Anderson on Monday, April 8, days after announcing on social media they had parted ways.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she explained in a post shared to her private Facebook account. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson mistake married struggle divorce
Source: @RYAN_S_ANDERSON_/INSTAGRAM

She filed for divorce roughly three months after her prison release.

Although she has not publicly confirmed the reason behind their split, a close friend revealed Blanchard told her that she'd been scared Anderson was going to put his hands on her during an argument.

"He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared," pal Nadiya Vizier, 22, said in an interview earlier this month. "But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary."

gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson mistake married struggle divorce
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Blanchard filed for a restraining order in April.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Vizier further alleged the 37-year-old special education teacher had become angry and controlling since Gypsy Rose was released from prison.

"I'm glad Gypsy got out of this situation. She's such a good person. I'm glad she called somebody and got help that night," she continued, referring to the night of their blowout fight. "There are so many rumors about her out there. I had to finally speak up ... She left him because she wasn't happy anymore."

gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson mistake married struggle divorce
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Blanchard and Anderson have been married nearly two years.

As for Anderson, he claimed their separation just "came out of the blue" for him.

"I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on," he added at the time. "I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all."

Source: OK!

People obtained Gypsy Rose's restraining order documents.

