Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Claims He Went for a Drive to 'See the Moon and Stars' During Brutal Stabbings

Kohberger, 29, stated that he was in Pullman, Washington, at the time of the killings. His defense attorney claimed in the filing that he was driving late at night "as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars."

The defense team plans to bolster Kohberger's alibi by presenting an expert witness during the upcoming trial. This expert witness is expected to utilize cell phone data from the night of the murders to substantiate Kohberger's whereabouts.