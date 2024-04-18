OK Magazine
TRUE CRIME

Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Claims He Went for a Drive to 'See the Moon and Stars' During Brutal Stabbings

idaho murders bryan kohberger evidence somewhere else alibi



Apr. 18 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Bryan Kohberger, the individual accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, is maintaining his innocence and presenting an alibi for the night of the brutal stabbings.

he was always quiet aunt of idaho college murders suspect speaks out


Bryan Kohberger claims he was on a drive during the murders.

Kohberger, 29, stated that he was in Pullman, Washington, at the time of the killings. His defense attorney claimed in the filing that he was driving late at night "as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars."

The defense team plans to bolster Kohberger's alibi by presenting an expert witness during the upcoming trial. This expert witness is expected to utilize cell phone data from the night of the murders to substantiate Kohberger's whereabouts.

bryankohberger


Bryan Kohberger was connected to the crime through DNA evidence found on a knife sheath found at the scene.

The victims of the tragic incident — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin — were brutally murdered at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho, around 4 a.m. on November 13.

Kohberger, a former Ph.D. criminology student, is currently facing four murder charges and has entered a plea of not guilty.

Kohberger, who was a student at Washington State University residing in Pullman at the time of the slayings, was arrested in Pennsylvania nearly seven weeks after the incident. DNA evidence found on a knife sheath at the scene of the crime linked him to the murders.

Bryan Kohberger
idaho


The house where the murders took place was demolished.

Authorities also revealed that Kohberger's cell phone had pinged in the vicinity of the residence where the killings occurred on multiple occasions before the tragic event transpired.

The motive behind the killings remains undisclosed, with limited information being divulged to the public due to a comprehensive gag order restraining the release of details related to the case.

If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty, underscoring the gravity of the charges leveled against him.


idaho


Evidence was collected from the house before it was demolished.

As OK! previously reported, in December 2023, the three-story house where the quadruple homicide took place was demolished after evidence was collected from the crime scene.

"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," a statement from the University of Idaho read.

"Sometimes it is hard to see beyond this tragedy," University of Idaho President Scott Green added. "But the selfless acts, the deep engagement and loving support of our entire Vandal Family reminds me that there is so much good in the world. We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory."

