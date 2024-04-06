OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gypsy Rose Blanchard
OK LogoNEWS

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Feared Ex Ryan Scott Anderson Would 'Hit Her' Before Their Breakup: 'He Got in Her Face and Screamed'

gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery transformation after split
Source: @ryan_s_anderson_/instagram
By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 8:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Gypsy Rose Blanchard allegedly worried her soon-to-be ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson might get physical with her in the days prior to their shocking split.

A close friend of the former inmate — who tied the knot with Anderson from behind bars in June 2022 — claimed one argument got so bad that Blanchard locked herself into a bathroom in their home as he allegedly banged on the door.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ridiculed abandoning puppy ryan scott anderson separation
Source: mega

Blanchard announced their separation last month.

"He got in her face and screamed," Nadiya Vizier, 22, told a news outlet of her friend's recollection of the harrowing spat. "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her."

"He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared," she continued. "But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary."

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery transformation
Source: @ryan_s_anderson_/instagram

Anderson and Blanchard tied the knot in June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Blanchard confirmed her split from her husband in March, a mere three months after being released from prison.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she explained on her Facebook account. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery transformation
Source: mega

Blanchard served between seven and eight years behind bars for plotting her abusive mother's murder.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Article continues below advertisement

Following their split, the 32-year-old — who served between seven and eight years behind bars for plotting her abusive mother Dee Dee's 2015 murder with ex Nick Godejohn — was later spotted spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Blanchard faced backlash on social media as many critics assumed she'd left her husband for Urker, however, a family member confirmed they were just friends.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard plastic surgery transformation
Source: @ryan_s_anderson_/instagram

Blanchard and Anderson agreed to let their shared puppy live with him.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think she's a sweet girl," Urker's mom, Raina Williams, said earlier this month. "I think she's made her mistakes and she's trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her."

"My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time," she said. "But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Vizier spoke with People about Blanchard and Anderson's fight.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.