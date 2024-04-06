Gypsy Rose Blanchard Feared Ex Ryan Scott Anderson Would 'Hit Her' Before Their Breakup: 'He Got in Her Face and Screamed'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard allegedly worried her soon-to-be ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson might get physical with her in the days prior to their shocking split.
A close friend of the former inmate — who tied the knot with Anderson from behind bars in June 2022 — claimed one argument got so bad that Blanchard locked herself into a bathroom in their home as he allegedly banged on the door.
"He got in her face and screamed," Nadiya Vizier, 22, told a news outlet of her friend's recollection of the harrowing spat. "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her."
"He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared," she continued. "But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary."
As OK! previously reported, Blanchard confirmed her split from her husband in March, a mere three months after being released from prison.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she explained on her Facebook account. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."
Following their split, the 32-year-old — who served between seven and eight years behind bars for plotting her abusive mother Dee Dee's 2015 murder with ex Nick Godejohn — was later spotted spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.
Blanchard faced backlash on social media as many critics assumed she'd left her husband for Urker, however, a family member confirmed they were just friends.
"I think she's a sweet girl," Urker's mom, Raina Williams, said earlier this month. "I think she's made her mistakes and she's trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her."
"My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time," she said. "But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy."
Vizier spoke with People about Blanchard and Anderson's fight.