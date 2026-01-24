EXCLUSIVE Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez Acting as Each Other's Divorce 'Comfort Blankets' Following Respective Splits Source: MEGA Keith Urban reportedly finds comfort in Jennifer Lopez after the emotional fallout of their divorces. Aaron Tinney Jan. 24 2026, Published 9:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban has found an unlikely source of comfort in Jennifer Lopez as both stars navigate the emotional fallout of high-profile divorces, with friends telling OK! their long-standing bond has taken on fresh intensity. Urban, 58, and Lopez, 56, first forged a close connection in 2014 while working together on American Idol, where their easy rapport and playful on-screen chemistry quickly became a talking point.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez are navigating the emotional fallout of high-profile divorces.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, the relationship was firmly platonic. Urban was married to Nicole Kidman, 58, while Lopez was dating dancer Casper Smart. Still, their closeness fueled speculation, particularly after images circulated of Urban leaning in to whisper in Lopez's ear at a press event. Lopez openly admired Urban at the time, describing him as "so cute" and gushing it was a "dream come true" to record a duet together. Kidman publicly praised Lopez as a "goddess," and the moment passed. Urban and Kidman's marriage went on for another 11 years, while Lopez's relationship with Smart ended months later.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez previously dated dancer Casper Smart.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, with both stars newly single, sources say the dynamic has shifted. Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck, 53, was finalized last January, roughly 10 months after their separation. Urban and Kidman announced the end of their 19-year marriage in September 2025, following months of speculation. An insider has now told us Lopez reached out to Urban in the immediate aftermath of her split from Affleck. The source said: "She felt a real urge to reach out and see how he was coping, simply to let him know he wasn't alone."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's 19-year marriage ended in September 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

"When her own marriage fell apart, the messages of support she received stayed with her, and she hasn't forgotten how much that compassion mattered. She's still processing her own pain, which has made her particularly attuned to what it feels like when someone else is facing the collapse of a relationship. But things are now definitely heating up between them – as they are acting as each other's comfort blanket," the insider dished. The source added Lopez has been particularly empathetic towards Urban given the scrutiny the singer has faced over his split. After his divorce announcement, rumors circulated linking him to his 25-year-old support act Maggie Baugh, claims Baugh denied. Even so, Urban faced harsh criticism online, with fans questioning his behavior and branding him "creepy." "Keith has genuinely appreciated the warmth and understanding Jennifer has shown him," a source said. "At a time when many people have instinctively taken Nicole's side, her willingness to offer support has felt especially meaningful. She believes he is fundamentally a good person and has been deeply troubled by what she sees as unfair and damaging attacks on his character."

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez, meanwhile, has grappled with what friends describe as emotional whiplash following her short-lived marriage to Affleck. An insider added: "She is still struggling to come to terms with the finality of it all. The shift was so abrupt – from passionate promises and big emotions to him leaving – that it left her reeling, trying to make sense of what happened and gather herself in the aftermath." Friends say Urban's attention has helped lift her spirits. "They bonded so easily back when they were working together on Idol, and that playful, lighthearted dynamic hasn't faded with time," the insider added. "The ease and chemistry are still very much there, which has led people around them to quietly question whether that familiar spark might eventually develop into something deeper."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez worked on 'American Idol' together.