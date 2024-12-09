Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Widower Eldridge Toney Reveals He Got a Tattoo Inked With Late Wife's Ashes
Eldridge Toney found a unique way to memorialize his late wife, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who passed away in December 2023 after her heartbreaking battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.
In an interview published on Monday, December 9, he revealed he got a tattoo that had his late wife's ashes infused into the ink.
"That's something I did for her right off the bat. I found a really good tattoo artist — a licensed tattoo artist — that was willing to do the ashes for me," he explained. "I feel like that was a good way to memorialize her, I always have it on my arm and it'll never go away."
One year after her tragic passing, Eldridge said he still "always" brings Anna — who was Mama June Shannon's eldest daughter — up in conversations.
"I've got a lot of friends that knew her personally, and I hope they don't feel like I bug them, or like I talk about her too much," he added.
Anna left behind daughters Kaitlyn, 12, and Kylee, 9. Her oldest is currently in Mama June's custody in Georgia, while Kylee is with her biological father, Michael Cardwell, in Alabama. While Eldridge no longer lives with the girls, he revealed he is still involved their lives.
"I talk about her with the girls," he said. "I always want to make sure they know how much their mom loved them and cared for them, and did right by them."
As OK! previously reported, Anna originally had a tumor removed in late 2022. However, it came back in early 2023 and she was subsequently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She fought the disease for nearly one year before she died.
"Everything just happened so fast," Eldridge shared. "She was the sweetest girl and super outgoing and I don't see why something like that had to happen to her. She's got two beautiful children and she should be here, raising them."
As for her first death anniversary, he insisted he was "definitely" planning to meet up with the family to remember her.
"We're going to try and make the best of the day and try not to be depressed all solo and alone," he noted. "So we're going to try and get together ... and do something good for her."
