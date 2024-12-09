Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Widower Eldridge Toney Reveals He Got a Tattoo Inked With Late Wife's Ashes

"That's something I did for her right off the bat. I found a really good tattoo artist — a licensed tattoo artist — that was willing to do the ashes for me," he explained. "I feel like that was a good way to memorialize her, I always have it on my arm and it'll never go away."

One year after her tragic passing, Eldridge said he still "always" brings Anna — who was Mama June Shannon's eldest daughter — up in conversations.

"I've got a lot of friends that knew her personally, and I hope they don't feel like I bug them, or like I talk about her too much," he added.