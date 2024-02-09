Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Widower Eldridge Toney Reveals Memorial Tattoo 2 Months After Wife's Passing
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's husband Eldridge Toney took to his Instagram Stories to share a memorial tattoo he got in honor of his late wife on the two-month anniversary of her tragic death.
The new ink, which covers a large portion of the back of his leg, depicts a clock with the word "Anna" written in the middle and the date of their wedding — March 4, 2023 — just beneath it.
The sides of the clock appear to be angel wings and is surrounded by roses. The tattoo includes the words, "Together forever, never apart. Maybe in distance, but never in heart."
Eldridge also gave a shoutout to the artist in the post and shared that he was "in love" with the beautiful memorial piece.
As OK! previously reported, Anna was diagnosed with stage four adrenal carcinoma in early 2023. She tied the knot with Eldridge shortly after her diagnosis and later tragically passed away on December 9, 2023.
"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," her mother, Mama June Shannon, wrote at the time. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."
Days after her death, Eldridge revealed he'd been holding her hand when she "took her final breath."
"Everyone was crying and freaking out, because we all knew what was happening," he said at the time. "I did my best to be calm for her. I rubbed my hands through her hair, held her hand and told her it was going to be OK."
"The day before she passed, we had our talk and said our goodbyes," he continued. "Her dying wish was for her girls to grow up knowing who their mother was. And I promised I would do right by the girls always. I will spend my life doing right by Anna and the girls."
Anna left behind her two daughters — Kaitlyn, 11, Kylee, 8, who is currently living with her biological father, Michael Cardwell.
June petitioned for custody of Kaitlyn, as her biological father is not in the picture, but Michael is currently fighting the 44-year-old for guardianship of his stepdaughter.