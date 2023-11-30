OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > mama june shannon
OK LogoNEWS

'It's Gotten Worse': Mama June and Family Going on 'One Last Trip' With Anna Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

mama june family one last trip anna terminal cancer battle pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 30 2023, Updated 1:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird announced their family is getting ready to go on their final vacation with sister Anna "Chicadee" Cardwell as she battles stage 4 cancer.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma that was present in her kidney, liver and one of her lungs in January and has been undergoing chemotherapy to slow the progression of the aggressive disease since then.

Article continues below advertisement
mama june family one last trip anna terminal cancer battle mega
Source: mega

Mama June announced Anna's cancer was terminal earlier this year.

"We are going on a 'last family trip' with my sister Anna on Thursday," Lauryn wrote to her followers on her and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boutique page on Facebook. "So we will be live Tuesday and Wednesday night. All packages from the live sale will go out Thursday morning before I’m out of town."

When fans in the comments section questioned what she meant by a "last" trip, the 23-year-old admitted that her older sister wasn't doing well.

Article continues below advertisement
mama june family one last trip anna terminal cancer battle pumpkin ig
Source: @pumpkin/

Lauryn Efird revealed they'd be going on a final family trip with Anna.

"Sadly, it’s gotten worse over the last couple of months, and her wish is to go to Gatlinburg with all of us," she explained. "So we are making that happen & making the best out of this."

As OK! previously reported, Mama June Shannon revealed Anna's cancer was "terminal" and she unfortunately wouldn't ever be going "into remission" several months after her diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement
mama june family one last trip anna terminal cancer battle honeybooboo ig
Source: @honeybooboo/instagram

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson is also expected to be going on the family trip with them.

MORE ON:
mama june shannon

"We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know," the mom-of-4 noted, adding that Anna was "actually doing pretty good" and handling the situation as best as could be expected.

Lauryn agreed, sharing her sister was still able to "go to the grocery store" and "take the kids to and from places" at that point, referring to Anna's daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee.

Article continues below advertisement
honeybooboomamajune
Source: Mega

Mama June has four daughters — Jessica, Anna, Lauryn and Alana.

"The 10-year-old is aware, I don't think she fully understands," Lauryn, who has four kids of her own with husband Josh Efird, said of her niece at the time.

"I think she understands that Mommy is sick and Mommy might not be here for a while," she continued. "She's 10, but she's a lot more mature than that because she's been raised around older people."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Earlier this year, Mama June opened up on the emotional toll the diagnosis has taken on Anna and their whole family, sharing the 29-year-old was "just going through the emotions like anyone would be [with] cancer."

"I know as her mother, if I’m struggling some days, I know she has to be really struggling some days," she said. "You know, we have her good and our bad days."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.