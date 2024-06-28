Mama June Laughs as Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Mocks Her for Her 'Nasty' Toes Amid Cancer Battle: 'We Have to Find a Silver Lining'

"No, and I'm not moving my legs to find out," Anna jokes. Her mother immediately tries to tell her that she " doesn't even know" if they look good or bad, but Anna shoots back, "I know they look a lot better than that. That s--- is nasty."

In a private confessional, the mother-of-four admits that these times were moments she cherished as Anna continues to fight stage four adrenal carcinoma.

"This situation is horrible for all of us but we have to find a silver lining in everything and make those memories and laugh," she explains.