Mama June Laughs as Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Mocks Her for Her 'Nasty' Toes Amid Cancer Battle: 'We Have to Find a Silver Lining'
Mama June Shannon enjoyed even the silliest of moments with her late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell.
In a sneak peek for the Friday, June 28, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the 29-year-old proved she wasn't too sick to tease her mother about needing a fresh pedicure!
"Ew, you need to get your toes done," Anna tells her mom in the clip from the sofa where she's bundled up in blankets.
Instead of being offended, June grins and laughs out loud at her daughter's forward comment. "I know I do. I just haven't had time. I need to get them things cut. It's been two months," she agrees. "I'm sure you didn't get your s--- done too. Your feet don't look bad?"
"No, and I'm not moving my legs to find out," Anna jokes. Her mother immediately tries to tell her that she " doesn't even know" if they look good or bad, but Anna shoots back, "I know they look a lot better than that. That s--- is nasty."
In a private confessional, the mother-of-four admits that these times were moments she cherished as Anna continues to fight stage four adrenal carcinoma.
"This situation is horrible for all of us but we have to find a silver lining in everything and make those memories and laugh," she explains.
Anna tragically passed away in December 2023, but her health battle and heartbreaking death is currently being explored this season of the popular reality show.
As OK! previously reported, one of the mother-of-two's final wishes was to go on one last family vacation to Gatlinburg, Tenn.
"We went there the last week of November instead of July 4th. Well, the 5th. I kind of knew something was up when we was in and out the last couple of days, but we adored our time," Mama June shared earlier this year. "That's really what Anna kept repeating, 'I want to spend more time with family. I want to spend more time together.' We came together and made that happen."
ET reported the sneak peek of Mama June: Family Crisis, which is set to air on Friday, June 28, on WEtv.