Mama June Assures Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Is 'Still With Us' After Asking for 'Continued Prayers' Amid Daughter's Cancer Battle
On Friday, December 8, Mama June took to social media asking for prayers amid daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s stage 4 cancer battle.
“Y’all we are asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time #cancersucks,” the mother-of-four wrote alongside a photo of praying hands, seemingly alluding that Anna’s health had taken a turn for the worst.
In the comments section many wondered whether the 29-year-old had died.
“Is she passing? That's so sad,” one user penned, while another hoped the rumors weren’t true, saying, “Anna...Wow...I'm so sorry...I've been praying for you...I know how hard this fight was..I'm praying for a miracle!”
Just a few hours later, Mama June posted a video further explaining the situation.
“I just want to let y’all know that some things have changed in our life over the last few weeks, which are totally out of our control. God has all the faith and holds all the cards, but Anna is still with us,” the reality TV star confirmed.
“But as we are going through this transition, we are asking still for continued prayers for Anna, continued prayers for the family,” she added.
“I’m gonna sign off, this will be my last message. When that time does come, we will also as a family come to y’all on social media because Anna would not have it any f------ other way. But we love you guys, and continue to pray for us as a family,” she continued, seemingly noting Anna will likely pass away soon.
“We are spending this time as a family, enjoying our moments and making memories,” she concluded the clip.
Additionally, the 44-year-old’s caption read, “This will be my last post till that time comes for us we are asking for continued prayers and thought till I post again we are enjoying the time and making the memories that will last us a lifetime.”
In response to the heartbreaking upload, fans showed their support for the brood in the comments section.
“I’m sorry this is happening, sending prayers for peace and strength and comfort especially for Anna,” one user wrote, while a second said, “As a mom, I can’t even imagine your pain or her pain leaving her beautiful family. My heart and prayers are with you all.”
A third supporter stated, “You are doing the absolute best thing you can do, and that’s being together, loving each other and making beautiful memories together. You will always be in my heart, thoughts and prayers 🙏💕🙏.”