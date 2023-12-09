Mama June Assures Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Is 'Still With Us' After Asking for 'Continued Prayers' Amid Daughter's Cancer Battle

“Y’all we are asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time #cancersucks,” the mother-of-four wrote alongside a photo of praying hands, seemingly alluding that Anna’s health had taken a turn for the worst.

In the comments section many wondered whether the 29-year-old had died.