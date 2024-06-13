Mama June Lost 30 Pounds in 2 Months From Using Weight Loss Medication and Sticking to a 'Super Strict' Diet
Mama June is making strides in her weight-loss journey.
In a recent interview, the reality star revealed she's now taking a weight-loss injection medication like Ozempic, and so far, it's working wonders.
Mama June, 44, admitted that at first, she "was against" using the meds since she had gastric sleeve surgery in 2015, but she's glad she pulled the trigger, revealing she's "probably lost 30 pounds in like eight-and-a-half weeks."
"I’m in week nine and you can ask the girls — I am so super strict," the matriarch added of her diet.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's mom also exercises "three or four times a week."
"I told people like, ‘I gained a pound and I was so mad at myself,’ because I work hard in the gym, eating only protein," June said of documenting her progress via TikTok videos. "I don’t really like bread, carbs and all that, so I’m okay with not even eating that."
June slightly adjusted her food goals recently, as instead of aiming for 80 to 100 grams of protein each day, she wants to "go back down to like 40 or 50 grams of protein," as she feels she was eating too much.
Her daughter Lauren "Pumpkin" Efrid, 24, had concerns at first, as she felt taking the injections might only be a quick fix.
"I just feel like every other time mom has lost weight so quickly, she’s gained it back, plus more each time," she explained. "She didn’t eat right, she didn’t go to the gym. She just was like, ‘f--- it, I’ll get another surgery.'"
June started taking the weight-loss drugs after gaining more than 100 pounds over the last year, something that occurred while late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell was battling cancer.
"With the stress of everything going on, eating out, not eating right, just all kinds of stuff, I had packed on about 120, 130 pounds," June shared. "I tried to cut back on my eating, nothing was actually helping."
The mother-of-two was 29 when she passed away in December 2023 from stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.
June's overall goal is to lose 75 pounds in total.
Fans can witness more of her lifestyle changes on the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis, which premieres on WeTV on Friday, June 14.
