Mama June Shannon Reveals She Has 72.6 Pounds to Lose to Reach Her Goal Weight: 'I Really Have Kept Myself Strict'

"I’ve been doing tirzepatide, which is like Mounjaro, for eight weeks," Shannon explained in a recent interview. "I’m going [into] my ninth week this week and I’ve lost 30 pounds, and I really have kept myself strict."

"I have 72.6 pounds left," she continued, adding that she wanted to weigh "probably about 170 [or] 180 [pounds]. I don't ever want to go down to 130 pounds, [which] I was when in season 1 [of From Not to Hot]. I went from a 24 to a size zero."