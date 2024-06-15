Mama June Shannon Reveals She Has 72.6 Pounds to Lose to Reach Her Goal Weight: 'I Really Have Kept Myself Strict'
Mama June Shannon is getting candid about her health journey.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 44, revealed the exact number of pounds she has left to lose to reach her goal weight after she announced she's been taking weight-loss medication.
"I’ve been doing tirzepatide, which is like Mounjaro, for eight weeks," Shannon explained in a recent interview. "I’m going [into] my ninth week this week and I’ve lost 30 pounds, and I really have kept myself strict."
"I have 72.6 pounds left," she continued, adding that she wanted to weigh "probably about 170 [or] 180 [pounds]. I don't ever want to go down to 130 pounds, [which] I was when in season 1 [of From Not to Hot]. I went from a 24 to a size zero."
The reality star revealed this time her approach to shedding the pounds has been more realistic than ever before because of the medication. "It gives you enough to do lifestyle training. I’ve tried new food like cottage cheese and stuff like that and [have] been trying new foods to incorporate [into my diet] to get protein," Shannon spilled.
The matriarch noted how she hasn't had any side effects from the drug, and she’s made sure she's “in the gym three or four-times a [week]."
In April, Shannon admitted she took the major step to better her health. "I have lost another 2.2 pound for a total of like 7.4 pound total so far," she penned in the caption of the Instagram post. "I'm proud of myself for the changes I have made, a few were on the same journeys ... Please let me know in the comments so it may be your go-to thing."
The television personality made it clear that while the medication has been helpful, it wasn't a "quick fix" to get skinny. "It is a slow process that is not going to happen overnight," she continued. "I know that, yes, I have had weight-loss surgery, but a lot of bariatric patients, more than you actually realize, go on a weight-loss shot years later."
Shannon has been always been transparent about how she's tried to lose weight. "As y'all know, back in May of 2015, I had a gastric sleeve surgery," she explained via Instagram on Tuesday, April 16. "I used to weigh 550 pounds. So on my own, I went from 550 pounds to 311, the day that I had my surgery. And in six weeks, I went from 311 all the way down to 195."
Us Weekly conducted the interview with Shannon.