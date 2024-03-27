Mama June Shannon Is Putting Her Sobriety in 'Jeopardy' by 'Constantly Lying,' Husband Justin Stroud Claims

Justin also claims June should have come clean about the money issue when the whole family had been in therapy together.

"if you were gonna go to therapy and put in 110 percent like she has been putting in to be there for the kids, then that's one of those things that should have been nipped in the bud," Josh replies. "She won't open her mouth, bro, until it's like off the f------ edge."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!