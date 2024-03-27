OK Magazine
Mama June Shannon Is Putting Her Sobriety in 'Jeopardy' by 'Constantly Lying,' Husband Justin Stroud Claims

Source: we tv
Mar. 27 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Mama June Shannon's husband, Justin Stroud, confesses he has concerns for his wife's sobriety after catching her in major lies in a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.

In last week's episode, it was revealed that June had spent a majority of the money youngest daughter Alana Thompson had earned throughout her career as a child reality star on family expenses and her drug addiction — despite telling Justin she'd saved 80% of the cash in a protected account.

honey boo boo grills mama june missing cash earned child star
Source: we tv

Mama June admitted to spending Alana Thompson's money on family expenses.

"I'm coming up on three years of sobriety and a big part of that sobriety is being honest with myself and others," Justin tells the cameras in a confessional at the beginning of the sneak peek. "And out of all people, June should understand that."

"She's got a longer sobriety time than me," he adds. "And she's putting all that at jeopardy by just constantly lying and doing the dumb s---."

mama june shannon sobriety jeopardy constantly lying justin stroud
Source: we tv

Justin Stroud spoke with Josh Efird about June's lies.

Later in the clip, Justin and Josh Efird Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird's husband — are discussing the situation while watching the younger kids play.

"Wide open is the only way. Whether she used the money to help the kids ... or whatever things she used it," Josh says. "I guess, in the end in Alana's eyes, she's like 'I don't wanna ruin it all.' She didn't want to ruin the fact that June was back in her life."

mama june shannon sobriety jeopardy constantly lying justin stroud
Source: we tv

Justin questioned why June didn't come clean about the money in therapy.

"And she's like, 'I know if I ask this question, it's gonna f--- something up," Josh points out, referring to Alana wanting to ask about the money she'd earned throughout her life. "And it did."

Justin chimes in, "Even June...not saying that she's not trying, but she's still slacking a little bit because that's one of those things she knew was eventually going to come up."

mama june shannon sobriety jeopardy constantly lying justin stroud
Source: we tv

Justin voiced concerns for June's sobriety journey.

Justin also claims June should have come clean about the money issue when the whole family had been in therapy together.

"if you were gonna go to therapy and put in 110 percent like she has been putting in to be there for the kids, then that's one of those things that should have been nipped in the bud," Josh replies. "She won't open her mouth, bro, until it's like off the f------ edge."

Watch Mama June: Family Crisis on Friday, March 29, on WE tv.

The Sun reported the sneak peek.

