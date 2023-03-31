Mama June's Daughter Chickadee Is Losing Hair In 'Chunks' As She Undergoes Serious Stage 4 Cancer Treatment: Sources
Mama June's eldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, is experiencing an immense amount of hair loss after starting her difficult battle to beat her recent cancer diagnosis.
Back in January, the 28-year-old was diagnosed with stage four adrenal carcinoma and underwent her first round of chemotherapy treatment one month later.
Now, Chickadee is suffering from the side effects of the intensive course of action, as her hair is falling out in "chunks," family sources revealed to a news publication on Friday, March 31, just one day after news broke of her upsetting health concerns.
Photos obtained by the outlet display mounds of hair falling out of the mother-of-two's head, as doctors continue to wait to see how her body responds to the first round of treatment before proceeding with a further plan of action to beat the disease.
Chickadee is keeping a "positive outlook" on life despite the scary confirmation from medical professionals that the cancer had spread throughout her liver, kidney and lungs.
The girl-mom of Kaitlyn, 8, and Kylee, 2, is focused on maintaining a healthy diet by staying away from sugars and increasing her protein intake. However, eating has become one of Chickadee's increasing struggles due to numbness in her tongue, the publication reported.
The vigorous first round of chemotherapy has additionally left the reality television personality exhausted, as she has been sleeping throughout most of the day, but seems to find trouble getting enough rest at night, sources explained.
Chickadee was forced to step away from her job as a car salesperson due to the intense side effects and the need to make treatments her No. 1 priority.
Luckily, the older sister of childhood star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 17, has a strong support system to stand by her as she navigates this difficult time.
As OK! previously reported, Chickadee's family members — including her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney — have all been pitching in to help raise her children and provide any additional support their loved one needs in order to fight the serious cancer diagnosis.
TMZ obtained photos and spoke to sources regarding Chickadee's hair loss and cancer battle.