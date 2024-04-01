'Manic' Donald Trump Is 'Incapable' of Being President as He Could Be 'Easily Manipulated by Virtually Anyone,' Psychologist Claims
Donald Trump should not be in the White House again, according to Dr. John Gartner, a psychologist who used to work as a part-time assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School.
"Trump is very manic. He's got all this energy and charisma," Gartner said in a new interview. "But actually, he's more like the Wizard of Oz. He appears strong, but pay no attention to that demented man behind the curtain. Once you pull that curtain away and people see him for who he really is, not strong but so cognitively weak, I would say he's no longer just unfit for the job — he's now incapable of doing the job."
Gartner said the 77-year-old, who is known for tripping up during his speeches, "does not have the mental capacity to understand the job," adding that he could be "easily manipulated by virtually anyone."
This is hardly the first time Trump's mental fitness has been called into question. As OK! previously reported, another psychiatrist said there's "overwhelming" evidence the ex-president is suffering from dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.
In mid-March, the businessman appeared frazzled when he couldn't read the words off a screen.
“I can’t read this d--- teleprompter. It’s like reading a moving flag and then they’ll say Trump’s a bad guy, but I’ll say this, Don’t pay the teleprompter company,” Trump said in the clip, which circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter.
After the clip made the rounds, people commented on Trump's troubling word salad.
“He used to say that he didn’t need a teleprompter. Now he can’t survive without one and even with one he screws up every speech,” one user wrote.
“He literally tried saying he wasn’t using a teleprompter 10 minutes before it broke and he went on a meltdown about it,” another person claimed, while a third added, “Any excuse he can make for his missteps, he'll make them. He also said reading off teleprompters isn't very presidential. Yet he reads horribly off them anyway.”
Trump has staunchly defended himself and said his slip-ups are on purpose.
"Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left 'Disinformation Machine,' go wild saying that 'Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.' No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country," he previously wrote on Truth Social.
