'Manic' Donald Trump Is 'Incapable' of Being President as He Could Be 'Easily Manipulated by Virtually Anyone,' Psychologist Claims

Donald Trump should not be in the White House again, according to Dr. John Gartner, a psychologist who used to work as a part-time assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School.

"Trump is very manic. He's got all this energy and charisma," Gartner said in a new interview. "But actually, he's more like the Wizard of Oz. He appears strong, but pay no attention to that demented man behind the curtain. Once you pull that curtain away and people see him for who he really is, not strong but so cognitively weak, I would say he's no longer just unfit for the job — he's now incapable of doing the job."