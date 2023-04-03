Maralee Nichols Shades Khloé Kardashian For True's Over-The-Top 5th Birthday Bash: 'It's The Simple Things In Life'
Maralee Nichols seemed to share her thoughts on the lavish party Khloé Kardsahian threw for her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True.
Shortly after The Kardashians star offered a glimpse of her daughter's 5th birthday bash — which included an endless amount of colorful desserts, a snow cone and cotton candy station, as well a painting, slime, sand and art station — via her Instagram Story, Nichols documented her wholesome evening with her and Thompson's son, Theo, 1.
“Happiness,” she captioned her Instagram carousel of their mother-son time, during which they watched the sunset on the beach. “it’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary.” Her upload included her son attempting to walk towards the seagulls on the sand and chasing after the sunset.
As usual, Nichols kept Theo's face hidden, only showing the back of his head and a glimpse of his side profile. When asked by an Instagram user why she has been hiding Theo's face, the mother-of-one explained in the comments section: "I will show him at some point but it is for privacy reasons and to not have to worry about paparazzi etc."
Many users praised Nichols for being such a strong mother and raising her kid right — as one penned: "This one will grow up mentally healthy and happy in the natural world" — while others bashed Thompson for being an absent father.
As OK! reported, Nichols gave birth to her and the cheating NBA player's son in December 2021, one month after he and Kardashian secretly conceived their second child via surrogate. Nichols sued the father of her son for pregnancy-related fees and child support in the summer of 2021 after conceiving their baby boy that spring — while Thompson was still dating on-again, off-again ex Kardashian.
After initially denying Theo was his, Thompson confirmed in January 2022 that he is the father, and in December 2022, he was ordered to pay Nichols close to $10,000 per month. Though the womanizer “is paying and has paid child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child,” per a Page Six source, it does not appear that he has met his son.
Once Thompson was caught in his latest cheating scandal — with the situation being made worse by his effort to speed along the fertility process with the reality star all the while knowing he had another on the way — Kardashian pulled the plug on their relationship. The exes' baby arrived in July 2022.
Trying to focus on maintaining a healthy coparenting relationship, Kardashian invited her ex to their daughter's birthday bash, as he was spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the background of Malika Haqq’s Instagram Story.
In addition to all the treats a child could wish for, the exquisite party featured a ball pit, a mini aquarium and customized backpacks.