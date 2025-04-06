Maria Shriver 'Always' Appreciates Ex Arnold Schwarzenegger Being a 'Present and Loving' Dad to Their 4 Kids

Maria Shriver might have her qualms about ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, but she'll be among first to say he's a great dad!

The A-list exes were married for more than two decades before their infamous split in 2011 — when Schwarzenegger admitted he had fathered a child out of wedlock, Joseph Baena, with the couple's former housekeeper Mildred Baena more than 10 years prior.