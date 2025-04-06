Maria Shriver 'Always' Appreciates Ex Arnold Schwarzenegger Being a 'Present and Loving' Dad to Their 4 Kids
Maria Shriver might have her qualms about ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, but she'll be among first to say he's a great dad!
The A-list exes were married for more than two decades before their infamous split in 2011 — when Schwarzenegger admitted he had fathered a child out of wedlock, Joseph Baena, with the couple's former housekeeper Mildred Baena more than 10 years prior.
"For all Maria’s complaints about Arnold, one thing she has never questioned is his devotion to their kids," a source spilled to a news publication of the prominent journalist — who shares four children, Katherine, 35, Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher 27, with the former governor.
The insider continued: "He's always been a very present and loving dad and that’s something she’s always appreciated about him, because Maria’s kids are her whole world."
Despite The Terminator actor reportedly not telling Maria about his son Joseph until years after he was born, the former flames are in a "good place" today, the famed author recently revealed.
Per the source, Maria and Arnold were brought closer again while celebrating the rising success of their son Patrick's career amid his starring role in The White Lotus Season 3.
"[Maria is] absolutely bursting with happiness for Patrick right now," the insider dished. "He’s been working towards this acting thing for years and years and it hasn’t been as easy as people might expect, considering his pedigree."
"He’s had to push himself through a lot of rejection, which has been very hard for her to watch as his mom," they added. "But he’s continued to audition and work with coaches to improve, and it’s now paid off in a big way because people are raving about what a great job he’s done and Maria and Arnold are both giddy about it."
According to the confidante, Maria and Arnold have "been messaging each other any time someone congratulates them on Patrick because they do feel equally responsible. He’s their baby, and they’re sharing this moment in the sun with him."
Last month, a separate source told the news outlet that Patrick's role as Saxon Ratliff in the fan-favorite comedy-drama series "has finally put him on the map in a major way," as an actor after he spent over 10 years "plugging away" in Hollywood.
In addition to his part on The White Lotus, Patrick also recently scored a SKIMS campaign for the brand's annual wedding shop.
Patrick participated in the campaign alongside his fiancée, Abby Champion, whom he plans to tie the knot with later this year.