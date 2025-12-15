'Gutted' Maria Shriver Admits Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Were 'in the Best Place in Their Lives' Before Tragic Deaths: 'They Loved Their Kids So Much'

Article continues below advertisement

Maria Shriver is remembering her old friends Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, after their tragic murders. Michele and the When Harry Met Sally director were allegedly killed by their son, Nick, on December 14 at their Los Angeles mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Maria Shriver Had Met Rob and Michele Reiner for Dinner Days Before Their Passings

Source: MEGA Maria Shriver wrote a loving tribute to her fallen friends.

Maria, 70, paid tribute to the couple, revealing they had dinner together just a few days prior to their deaths. "I loved Michele and Rob Reiner. They were among my closest friends. We raised our kids together, from mommy and me on up," the Kennedy family member wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "We laughed together, we cried together, we played together, we dreamed together. We had dinner this past week, and they were in the best place in the their lives: loving one another, loving their friends, their family, their country," she went on.

Article continues below advertisement

Maria Shriver Sobbed Over How Much She 'Loved Them'

Source: MEGA 'I’m devastated, gutted, shocked, stunned, and so deeply saddened,' the journalist wrote.

The journalist noted how the pair "never gave up on our country" and "wanted to make it better." "I loved them," Maria sobbed in her post, adding that she will always cherish their friendship. "I’m devastated, gutted, shocked, stunned, and so deeply saddened, as are all of the people who loved them and who they loved." She then wrote how much Rob and Michele "loved their kids so much, and they never stopped trying to be really good parents."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Michele and Rob Were 'Really Good Parents' to Their Kids

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner allegedly died at the hands of their son, Nick.

"I’ll miss you, Michele. I’ll miss you, Rob. I love you both. Thank you for your friendship. God bless you both. Life will not be the same without you here, that’s for sure. ♥️," Maria concluded. Rob and Michele married in 1989 and shared kids Jake, Nick and Romy, The filmmaker also adopted daughter Tracy, whom he shared with late ex-wife Penny Marshall. Romy, 28, was the one who allegedly found her parents' dead bodies at their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. She then reportedly called emergency services at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Source: MEGA Rob's son Nick suffered from drug problems.