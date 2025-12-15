'Gutted' Maria Shriver Admits Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Were 'in the Best Place in Their Lives' Before Tragic Deaths: 'They Loved Their Kids So Much'
Dec. 15 2025, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Maria Shriver is remembering her old friends Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, after their tragic murders.
Michele and the When Harry Met Sally director were allegedly killed by their son, Nick, on December 14 at their Los Angeles mansion.
Maria Shriver Had Met Rob and Michele Reiner for Dinner Days Before Their Passings
Maria, 70, paid tribute to the couple, revealing they had dinner together just a few days prior to their deaths.
"I loved Michele and Rob Reiner. They were among my closest friends. We raised our kids together, from mommy and me on up," the Kennedy family member wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.
"We laughed together, we cried together, we played together, we dreamed together. We had dinner this past week, and they were in the best place in the their lives: loving one another, loving their friends, their family, their country," she went on.
Maria Shriver Sobbed Over How Much She 'Loved Them'
The journalist noted how the pair "never gave up on our country" and "wanted to make it better."
"I loved them," Maria sobbed in her post, adding that she will always cherish their friendship. "I’m devastated, gutted, shocked, stunned, and so deeply saddened, as are all of the people who loved them and who they loved."
She then wrote how much Rob and Michele "loved their kids so much, and they never stopped trying to be really good parents."
- Rob Reiner Got Into 'Very Loud Argument' With Son Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party Hours Before His Brutal Murder
- Rosie Perez 'Devastated' After Deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner: 'He Was So Wonderful'
- Rob Reiner's Son Nick 'Really Resented' Famous Dad Before Killing Film Director: He 'Hated Himself for Not Being as Talented'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Michele and Rob Were 'Really Good Parents' to Their Kids
"I’ll miss you, Michele. I’ll miss you, Rob. I love you both. Thank you for your friendship. God bless you both. Life will not be the same without you here, that’s for sure. ♥️," Maria concluded.
Rob and Michele married in 1989 and shared kids Jake, Nick and Romy, The filmmaker also adopted daughter Tracy, whom he shared with late ex-wife Penny Marshall.
Romy, 28, was the one who allegedly found her parents' dead bodies at their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. She then reportedly called emergency services at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Nick, 32, who has suffered from drug abuse issues throughout his life, was arrested for his parents' homicides and taken into custody. He is currently being held on a $4 million bond and is being held at Parker Center Jail in Los Angeles.
He allegedly slashed their throats following a heated argument. Rob also had gushed about how much he loved his children in his final interview he did months before his passing.
He spoke with Piers Morgan in September about how his 1986 coming-of-age drama Stand By Me was the film he wanted to be most remembered by. “Well, I mean, listen, people have their favorites. [It’s] the cliché, ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones,'” he said.