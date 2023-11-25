What Is Mariah Carey's Net Worth? How the Queen of Christmas Raked in Her Money

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carey is currently valued at a whopping $350 million for all the work put into her iconic career since 1990, when her self-titled debut album was released.

The "Obsessed" singer's first album ended up going nine-times platinum in the United States alone with number-one hits like "Love Takes Time", "Someday" and "I Don't Wanna Cry."

In 2001, Carey signed the biggest recording contract in history at the time when she left Columbia Records and signed a $100 million, five-album contract with Virgin Music.