Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late.
In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!"
"Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read.
Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read.
As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy with the comedian, 42, as he doesn't see the twins as often as she'd like.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," a source previously spilled. "Nick doesn't see much of them."
"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the insider explained of the Wild N' Out host, who recently welcomed his 12th child in December 2022.
When Carey and Cannon filed for divorce in 2014, they decided to have joint custody of their children, but now the insider claimed the singer, 52, "wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."
The All That alum — who shares Golden “Sagon,” Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, Zion and Zillion, as well as Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and Zen, who died in December 2021, and Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott — previously touched upon how his busy schedule impacts his kids' lives.
“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+’s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin."
Cannon previously confessed he may be done expanding his brood for now.
"I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!” he stated.