Mariah Carey Reacts to Compliments Britney Spears Gave Her in Her Memoir: 'That Was Super Sweet'
Mariah Carey is glad she could be a guiding light for Britney Spears.
During Carey's Thursday, November 2, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, they discussed how the "Toxic" crooner showered the mom-of-two with compliments in her recently released memoir.
"I love her, actually," stated Carey, 54, to which Kimmel replied, "She loves you."
While the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" crooner heard she was mentioned in Spears' tome, she didn't know the exact details, prompting the comedian, 55, to read the excerpt out loud.
"At one awards show, I knocked on Mariah Carey's dressing room door. She opened it, and out poured the most beautiful other-worldly light. You know how we all have ring lights now? Well, more than 20 years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights. And no, I can't just say her first name — to me, she's always going to be Mariah Carey," Kimmel read.
The father-of-four asked whether it was true that Carey was ahead of the game in terms of lighting technology.
"Of course I had a ring light," she quipped. "I like a ring light when you cover the bottom edge of a ring light because for me, I don't like under lighting. It's very specific."
"By the way, that was super sweet what Britney said," the singer added.
Fans adored the respect the two women have for each other, with one person commenting on a video of the interview, "Mariah loves Britney and Britney loves Mariah. That’s enough for me… and humanity."
"Mariah and Britney loving each other is the best thing ever," declared another, while a third wrote, "love them both."
While Spears, 41, had only nice things to say about her peer, she shaded a few other celebrities — most notably, ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
In the book, the blonde beauty recalled how they were both unfaithful during their 1999 to 2002 romance, revealing it was the dad-of-two, 42, who dumped her through a text message.
The Crossroads star also shockingly revealed she had an abortion when she became pregnant with Timberlake's baby.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Spears penned. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby," continued the pop star. "I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Spears confessed she kept the pregnancy and abortion a secret from both of their families.