Nick Cannon Praised for Being a 'Great Father' After Spending Quality Time With Daughter Monroe: 'He's So Underrated'

Source: MEGA/@nickcannon/TikTok
By:

Oct. 18 2023, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

Father-daughter time!

On Tuesday, October 17, Nick Cannon uploaded a TikTok video onto his Instagram account showing off some dance moves beside daughter Monroe, 12.

nick cannon
Source: @nickcannon/TikTok

Nick Cannon shares daughter Monroe with ex Mariah Carey.

The father-of-12 was wearing a red sweat suit as he displayed his “old school” moves before he and Mariah Carey’s kid tried her best to imitate the TV personality.

Although Cannon has received some backlash in the past for seemingly not having enough time to see all 12 of his children, many users praised the former America’s Got Talent host for what a special father figure he is.

“We crack jokes but Nick is always showing he's a great father. Better to them than a lot are to just their ONE kid! Dope s--- to see this morning 🙌🏾✊🏾,” one user penned, while another raved, “Love how he is always having a good time with all his kids.”

“He's a good dad. However many kids he got, there are men that got way less and don't do what he does,” a third pointed out, while a fourth added, “She is so cute and so happy to have some fun with Dad ❤️.”

nick cannon
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon has 12 kids.

A fifth person even claimed that the actor is “so underrated” when it comes to how he treats his kids.

As OK! previously reported, while the 43-year-old has six baby mamas, he recently opened up about how Carey was a particularly good partner during their six years together.

nick cannon
Source: @nickcannon/TikTok

Nick Cannon taught his daughter some dance moves in a recent TikTok.

MORE ON:
Nick Cannon
The interview began with the San Diego native discussing his relationship with Carey as he struggled with his 2012 lupus diagnosis.

“She was my rock, man,” Cannon said while on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast. “She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me [and] my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios.”

nick cannon
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon has six baby mamas.

He added that despite “who she is,” referring to the pop sensations level of fame, Carey was always “loving enough to take on” his health woes.

“It probably took a toll on [our relationship] just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with,” he told podcast host Steven Bartlett. “But it definitely brought us closer together.”

He went on to explain that during this time in his life he often wondered, “Was I was gonna live? What was life all about? Had I wasted my time?” Additionally, he pondered if he’d even be “here” for their children.

“We get caught up in the rat race of the day-to-day, but it slowed down for me on many occasions,” Cannon said. “Is this a wrap [and is] he almost out of here? And I wasn’t scared, that was the crazy thing when you get to the point where you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, I had a good run.’ … I was content, I wasn’t scared. It happened more than once and it continues to.”

