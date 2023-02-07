Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Recording Session As She Sings To 'It's A Wrap' — Watch
Mariah Carey couldn't help but walk in as her daughter, Monroe, 11, was lip synching to her mama's song "It's A Wrap."
In the cute TikTok clip, the little girl, who sported a pink T-shirt and gray pants, started out belting into the microphone before her mom came in and jokingly took the spotlight away from her.
"POV: every time I try to practice some vocals." #itsawrap," the 53-year-old captioned the video, which has over 2 million likes.
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the hilarious interaction.
One person wrote, "The fact that Mariah Carey is there mom and they grew up so normal compared to most celeb kids," while another added, "😂 i can only imagine what it’s like to have THE Mariah Carey as your mama."
A third stated, "IMAGINE THE MARIAH CAREY IS YOUR MAMA oo to be that child lmaoo😩."
Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, have been making headlines as of late. As OK! previously reported, the duo alongside their father, Nick Cannon, also recorded a TikTok video where they were all dancing along to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!"
"Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read.
Apparently, the Grammy winner, who was married to the comedian, 42, from 2008 to 2016, is less than pleased with her ex as he is not with the twins often. (Cannon is the father of 12 kids.)
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," a source previously spilled. "Nick doesn't see much of them."
"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the insider explained of the Wild N' Out host, who recently welcomed his 12th child in December 2022.
Meanwhile, it looks like Cannon is making an effort, as he was spotted on an outing with Moroccan.
"This is why you don't bring your kids to pet stores, 'cause you buy them one pet and then they want what?" he said before showing his tot.
"Another one," Cannon said, to which the pre-teen said, "No, no, no, no. He's cappin, he's lying."