'We Can't Risk a Twisted Ankle!': Mariah Carey Scares Fans as She Climbs the Great Wall of China in Heels: Photos
Mariah Carey continues to prove that she can really do anything!
The music legend, 55, took to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, September 14, to share a slew of photos from her trip to the Great Wall of China with her twins, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, 13, which she walked in sky-high heels.
"At the Great Wall of China!' Someone should've warned me about heels (not that I would've listened)," Carey penned on X about the experience.
In her Instagram caption, she simply wrote alongside the fun and carefree photos, "It really is great! 🦋"
Fans expressed their concern over the "Obsessed" singer's safety, with one comment added in the comments section, "Be careful, Mimi! It’s almost Christmas and we can’t risk a twisted ankle on our Christmas Queen! 🦋🦋"
"I want to see what kind of heels you wore to walk on those stairs 🦋😁," another user added.
"Queen of climbing the Great Wall with heels on!" a third chimed in about the epic feat.
The happy moment with her kiddos comes after Carey recently revealed her mom and sister, Alison Carey, died. "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," the hit-maker confirmed in an emotional statement.
- Mariah Carey Admits It's Been a 'Couple of Rough Weeks' After Her Mom and Sister Died on the Same Day
- Nick Cannon Admits Ex Mariah Carey Would Never Get Back Together With Him Because of His 'Crazy Antics': 'She Don't Want Me'
- Mariah Carey's Estranged Sister Alison Had a 'Tough Life' Before Her Death Due to a Severe Brain Injury, Pal Reveals
"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," Carey added. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
Days later, Carey confirmed she was still mending her broken heart but was back to work. “It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you! ❤️❤️❤️” she said in a video shared to Instagram.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to a close friend of the "Always Be My Baby" artist's late sibling, Alison lived a difficult life up until her passing at age 63, after she had complications with her organ function. “We saw it coming, but it’s still a shock,” her pal David Baker explained in an interview. “She got ill fairly quickly and a month later, she’s gone. She got her wish. She died in her own home. Alison was a highly intelligent, very sensitive person."