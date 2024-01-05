Marie Osmond Doesn't Think Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Are 'Long-Term Effective': 'You Have to Do It the Right Way'

Marie Osmond, who has maintained her 50-pound weight loss for 15 years, has a firm stance on weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.

“I don’t think [it’s] long-term effective,” the 64-year-old star told Us Weekly in an interview published on Friday, January 5. “I think you have to learn that food is not your enemy and you have to do it the right way. That’s my personal opinion. And it’s healthier that way. I totally believe in health and taking care of your heart and your organs and keeping this machine that we have that houses our soul healthy.”