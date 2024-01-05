Marie Osmond Doesn't Think Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Are 'Long-Term Effective': 'You Have to Do It the Right Way'
Marie Osmond, who has maintained her 50-pound weight loss for 15 years, has a firm stance on weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.
“I don’t think [it’s] long-term effective,” the 64-year-old star told Us Weekly in an interview published on Friday, January 5. “I think you have to learn that food is not your enemy and you have to do it the right way. That’s my personal opinion. And it’s healthier that way. I totally believe in health and taking care of your heart and your organs and keeping this machine that we have that houses our soul healthy.”
Prior to using Nutrisystem, Osmond was at a loss for how to shed the pounds — but when her family encouraged her to not give up, she changed her tune and made a change.
“My son came to me on behalf of all the kids. I was divorced, and they said, ‘Mom, you’re all we have,’” Osmond recalled. “That was so hard, because you know you’re overweight, and 50 pounds on me is a lot. And it was one of those knife-in-the-heart [moments] that I needed.”
“Weight ages us and it causes so many other side effects,” the singer, who is the mom of eight children, added of being able to be active during this time period. “I get on the floor, I play with my grandkids, I’m out being active, I’m living my best life. At 50, you kind of go, ‘This is who I am. Like it or lump it. I’m going to have fun.’ And to me, health is everything. I would love to have had my mother longer. I know she would’ve loved to have her mother longer.”
As OK! previously reported, Ozempic has taken the world by storm, and many celebrities are using the drug, which treats diabetes, to lose weight fast.
Recently, Sharon Osbourne admitted she's off the medication, as she didn't look like herself anymore.
“I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny," the mom-of-three, 71, explained. "I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be."
“My warning is don’t give it to teenagers. It’s just too easy,” she added.