Mario Lopez Fires Back After Viral MAGA Accusations: 'You Need to Get Your Facts Straight'

Article continues below advertisement

Mario Lopez is hitting back after an Instagram page accused him of being MAGA. The page, which is dedicated to “exposing Latino MAGA businesses that want to profit off [the community],” made a video about Lopez in a June 17 episode. Lopez later chimed in with a since-deleted comment, defending himself against each of the video’s talking points. “You need to get your facts straight,” he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Mario Lopez Attend the Freedom 250 Fight?

Source: MEGA Mario Lopez addressed each of the claims made against him in the viral video.

The video outlined Lopez’s alleged attendance at the Freedom 250 UFC fight at the White House in late June. Lopez posted a picture of himself smiling near the White House Lawn with friend and UFC CEO Dana White. “In town working in DC and stopped by to visit my guy Dana White,” Lopez captioned the image. “Apparently, he’s got a little event planned on the White House lawn this Sunday…” According to BuzzFeed, Lopez received an invite to the over-the-top event but declined.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @MarioLopez/Instagram Mario Lopez posted a picture with Dana White.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mario Lopez alleged that he doesn't 'talk politics' amid MAGA accusations.

But the video calling him out posted footage of Lopez seemingly leaving the very event he claimed he wasn’t attending due to scheduling conflicts. “I just got done working right here, buddy,” Lopez told the cameraman, who proceeded to ask the actor and host what he thinks of the nation’s president. “I don’t think anything,” Lopez responded. “I don’t talk politics, that’s not my thing.” Doubling down, Lopez later denied attending the UFC fight altogether in his seething comment. “I didn't attend the White House event,” he wrote. “I was in D.C. shooting a primetime special at the time for CBS, celebrating a civics competition for kids." "Dana White happens to be a friend of mine, so we got together while in town,” Lopez added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mario Lopez claimed to have a business relationship with the president.

The accusatory post went on to show Lopez in a video with Donald Trump and showcased that Lopez was following several conservative figures, including Trump and his eldest son. "I've interviewed Trump many times when he was on The Apprentice,” Lopez said of his relationship with the president, clarifying that it is professional in nature. The viral post also included a video clip of Lopez talking about his Mexican heritage using what could be construed as conservative talking points. “I’m first generation,” he told a radio host. “Happy to say that they came here the right way and they’re hardworking folks.”

'I Could Care Less About Politics'

Source: MEGA Mario Lopez claimed he 'could care less' about politics.