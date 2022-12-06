Mario Lopez Hilariously Trolls 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair: 'Yo These Two Been Wilding Out'
Yikes! Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair is not a good look for their fellow news broadcasters.
Famed television host Mario Lopez dished his opinion on the dynamic duo's extramarital relationship in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 5.
"Yo those two been wilding out," the Access Hollywood star, 49, comically confessed to the camera, noting how the co-anchors "got pinched" from GMA3 early Monday morning.
AMY ROBACH 'BLAMES' LARA SPENCER FOR HER & T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' ABSENCE AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR: SOURCE
"Sorry for all that drama," Lopez quipped, as he informed fans he would take a further dive into the situation now that he was back in Los Angeles and ready to host the show.
Lopez's social media update about the shocking scandal comes after ABC placed Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, on a temporary hiatus from their GMA3: What You Need to Know roles due to their alleged affair serving as an “internal and external distraction” for the network.
T.J. HOLMES HAD 'INAPPROPRIATE MOMENTS' WITH 'GMA' COLLEAGUES, INCLUDING 3-YEAR AFFAIR WITH PRODUCER NATASHA SINGH: SOURCES
News reporters Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez were instructed to fill in for the costars until ABC executives better determine the appropriate actions to take, as new details continue to unfold about the headline-grasping affair, OK! previously reported.
"There is massive confusion internally," an insider spilled of the network's panicked response, admitting, ABC News president Kim Godwin “has taken them off the air while they deal with this internally.”
Although their roles have been revoked indefinitely, ABC did initially allow the potential pair to star side-by-side as co-anchors on both Thursday and Friday's GMA3 broadcast after news broke of their alleged affair on Wednesday, November 30.
Due to the network's back-and-forth reaction to the situation, Robach is convinced her rival Lara Spencer had something to do with the most recent decision to push the former Today host to the sidelines, a source previously revealed.
“The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now Amy and T.J. are suddenly off the show,” the insider explained. “It’s not a delayed reaction — something happened and Amy is blaming Lara.”
ABC, Holmes and Robach have yet to officially speak out about the situation.