Politics Ex-Donald Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts 'Dangerous Lie' She Tipped Off Left-Wing Protesters About President's Dinner Plans Allie Fasanella Jan. 9 2026, Updated 5:25 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene is shutting down reports that she was at the center of a security leak that led to Code Pink protestors crashing Donald Trump's dinner in Washington, D.C., last fall. In a lengthy X post on Friday, January 9, the former MAGA diehard responded to accusations allegedly made by the White House that she informed left-wing demonstrators of the president's whereabouts. Greene slammed the claims as an "absolute lie," writing, "Only the WH set up President Trump’s reservation at Joe’s, NOT ME!! I had ZERO knowledge of when his reservation was! The only people who could have tipped off Code Pink was the restaurant or the WH!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be 'Calling' Her 'Attorney'

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would be calling her attorney following the accusations.

The former Georgia congresswoman, 51, added that she would be "calling" her "attorney" in response to the "horrific lies." "The story you should be writing is why didn’t secret service sweep the restaurant???" she noted. "Why didn’t they set up metal detectors and check every person at the door like they do at every single public event he attends??? Why aren’t you asking the White House those questions???" She concluded her rant by calling the "dangerous" accusations "100 percent false" and blasting Axios for publishing the story.

'That Absolutely Did Not Happen'

Source: mega A spokesperson for Code Pink, Melissa Garriga, corroborated Greene's denial

Per Axios’ Alex Isenstadt, a "chaotic confrontation" occurred when the protesters showed up at Joe’s Seafood, a D.C.-based restaurant that Greene allegedly recommended to Trump, where the POTUS was dining on September 9, 2025. The disruption reportedly "embarrassed the president and intensified concerns in the White House about his safety." Officials then allegedly told the Secret Service of their suspicion that Greene let members of the women's organization know where he was dining that night. A spokesperson for Code Pink, Melissa Garriga, corroborated Greene's denial. "That absolutely did not happen, to the point it is comical," Garriga said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Breakup With Donald Trump

Source: mega Donald Trump told reporters that Marjorie Taylor Greene had 'lost her way.'

This is just the latest headline in the bitter feud between Trump and Greene, who was once an ardent supporter of the president. The former U.S. representative announced her resignation from Congress in November 2025 following her public breakup with Trump. She revealed their falling out had to do with her support of the Jeffrey Epstein files being released, as well as his handling of international relations and the cost-of-living crisis. In the same month, Trump told reporters that Greene had "lost her way."

Source: mega; CBS/YouTube Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene have been at war since last fall.