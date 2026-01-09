or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene
OK LogoPolitics

Ex-Donald Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts 'Dangerous Lie' She Tipped Off Left-Wing Protesters About President's Dinner Plans

split photo of donald trump and marjorie taylor greene
Source: mega; NBC News/Youtube

The former congresswoman claimed only the restaurant or the White House could have told the protestors where the POTUS was dining.

Jan. 9 2026, Updated 5:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene is shutting down reports that she was at the center of a security leak that led to Code Pink protestors crashing Donald Trump's dinner in Washington, D.C., last fall.

In a lengthy X post on Friday, January 9, the former MAGA diehard responded to accusations allegedly made by the White House that she informed left-wing demonstrators of the president's whereabouts.

Greene slammed the claims as an "absolute lie," writing, "Only the WH set up President Trump’s reservation at Joe’s, NOT ME!! I had ZERO knowledge of when his reservation was! The only people who could have tipped off Code Pink was the restaurant or the WH!"

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be 'Calling' Her 'Attorney'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would be calling her attorney following the accusations.
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would be calling her attorney following the accusations.

The former Georgia congresswoman, 51, added that she would be "calling" her "attorney" in response to the "horrific lies."

"The story you should be writing is why didn’t secret service sweep the restaurant???" she noted. "Why didn’t they set up metal detectors and check every person at the door like they do at every single public event he attends??? Why aren’t you asking the White House those questions???"

She concluded her rant by calling the "dangerous" accusations "100 percent false" and blasting Axios for publishing the story.

Article continues below advertisement

'That Absolutely Did Not Happen'

Image of A spokesperson for Code Pink, Melissa Garriga, corroborated Greene's denial
Source: mega

A spokesperson for Code Pink, Melissa Garriga, corroborated Greene's denial

Per AxiosAlex Isenstadt, a "chaotic confrontation" occurred when the protesters showed up at Joe’s Seafood, a D.C.-based restaurant that Greene allegedly recommended to Trump, where the POTUS was dining on September 9, 2025.

The disruption reportedly "embarrassed the president and intensified concerns in the White House about his safety."

Officials then allegedly told the Secret Service of their suspicion that Greene let members of the women's organization know where he was dining that night.

A spokesperson for Code Pink, Melissa Garriga, corroborated Greene's denial. "That absolutely did not happen, to the point it is comical," Garriga said.

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Breakup With Donald Trump

image of Donald Trump told reporters that Marjorie Taylor Greene had 'lost her way.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump told reporters that Marjorie Taylor Greene had 'lost her way.'

This is just the latest headline in the bitter feud between Trump and Greene, who was once an ardent supporter of the president.

The former U.S. representative announced her resignation from Congress in November 2025 following her public breakup with Trump.

She revealed their falling out had to do with her support of the Jeffrey Epstein files being released, as well as his handling of international relations and the cost-of-living crisis.

In the same month, Trump told reporters that Greene had "lost her way."

image of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene have been at war since last fall.
Source: mega; CBS/YouTube

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene have been at war since last fall.

"When somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s now catering to the other side — I don’t know what, you know, I guess she’s got some kind of an act going — but I’m surprised at her," he said at the time. "But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know."

Greene subsequently gave a bombshell interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes in December 2025, in which she revealed that many of her fellow Republicans "make fun" of Trump behind his back because they are "terrified" of his wrath.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.