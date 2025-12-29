Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares Enemy Donald Trump's Bizarre Charlie Kirk Eulogy 'Proves He Does Not Have Any Faith' Source: mega 'That was absolutely the worst statement,' the Georgia congresswoman said of the president's strange remarks. Allie Fasanella Dec. 29 2025, Updated 5:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

'That’s Where I Disagreed With Charlie'

Source: NBC News Erika Kirk said she forgave her husband's killer.

The POTUS took the podium at the memorial service in Arizona on Sunday, September 21, after Charlie's widow stated that she forgave her husband's killer. "He [Charlie] was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them," the U.S. commander-in-chief started. "That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry."

Source: mega The president said, 'I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them.'

He continued, "I am sorry, Erika. But now Erika can talk to me and the whole group and maybe they can convince me that’s not right, but I cannot stand my opponent." Erika said of Charlie's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, "That young man. I forgive him." "The answer to hate is not hate," she went on. "The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us."

'Our Side Has Been Trained By Donald Trump to Never Apologize'

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene previously worshipped Donald Trump.

Marjorie, a former MAGA diehard, told the Times that the president's statements made her realize she didn't respect his way of handling things. "Our side [Republicans] has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong," she told the publication. "You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that. I agree with Erika Kirk, who did the hardest thing possible and said it out loud."

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from Congress in November.