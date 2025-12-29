Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares Enemy Donald Trump's Bizarre Charlie Kirk Eulogy 'Proves He Does Not Have Any Faith'
Dec. 29 2025, Updated 5:33 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene was disgusted by Donald Trump's eulogy for slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk.
The Georgia congresswoman, whose fallout with the president has been very public, criticized Trump's odd remarks about hating his "opponents" in an interview with The New York Times published on Monday, December 29.
"That was absolutely the worst statement ... It just shows where his heart is," Greene , 51, wrote in a text to a reporter. "And that’s the difference, with [Erika Kirk] having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith."
'That’s Where I Disagreed With Charlie'
The POTUS took the podium at the memorial service in Arizona on Sunday, September 21, after Charlie's widow stated that she forgave her husband's killer.
"He [Charlie] was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them," the U.S. commander-in-chief started. "That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry."
He continued, "I am sorry, Erika. But now Erika can talk to me and the whole group and maybe they can convince me that’s not right, but I cannot stand my opponent."
Erika said of Charlie's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, "That young man. I forgive him."
"The answer to hate is not hate," she went on. "The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us."
'Our Side Has Been Trained By Donald Trump to Never Apologize'
Marjorie, a former MAGA diehard, told the Times that the president's statements made her realize she didn't respect his way of handling things.
"Our side [Republicans] has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong," she told the publication. "You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that. I agree with Erika Kirk, who did the hardest thing possible and said it out loud."
Marjorie's comments about President Trump come after she revealed in a 10-minute video and written statement shared to X on Friday, November 21, that she would be resigning from her seat in the House of Representatives.
The politician, who represents the 14th District of Georgia, said she has "too much self respect and dignity" to continue, and does not want her "sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primacy against me by the president we all fought for."
Her last day in Congress will being January 5, 2026.