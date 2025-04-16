Marjorie Taylor Greene Laughs at Protesters Being Tased and Escorted Out of Her Georgia Town Hall
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at a town hall in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 15, to show her support for President Donald Trump's tariff plans. However, she was met with several protesters who derailed the event several times throughout the night.
"What am I going to do? I am going to stand by my president," Greene said in response to a critical question from the audience, adding that she would "fight for his agenda with everything I have in Congress."
Several in attendance yelled out at the congresswoman, leading to several people being escorted out by police and even one man being wrestled to the ground by police and subdued with a taser.
She repeatedly said “bye” and laughed at people being escorted from the room and praised officers’ response, saying the appropriate place for those ejected was with more than 100 protesters lining a street outside the community center.
"This is a town hall; this is not a political rally; this is not a protest," the Georgia representative said.
One protester held up a sign alluding to recent claims of Greene improperly profiting from buying stocks when Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs against many countries last week.
The Georgia Republican did not specifically deny having advance knowledge of the pause but repeatedly claimed a financial adviser manages her stock holdings without any input from her end.
"He did a great job. He bought the dip," Greene said. "And that’s what anybody with any financial sense does when they know the market is going to be going down."
During the town hall, Greene answered multiple questions on tariffs, argued that the "real economy" is thriving under Trump's new Trade War and told the audience that people shouldn’t worry about turmoil in the stock and bond markets.
"The reality is tariffs are not a massive tax on the American people," Greene said. "The tax on the American people that you’ve been suffering with is the inflation that Biden and the Democrats put on the American people and their absolute reckless spending for the past four years."
Greene also said she believes her supporters have the patience to wait out the negative effects of Trump’s tariff policy and moves for the "greater good."
"Don’t be a 'panican,'" Greene said, using an insult the commander-in-chief recently made up in a Truth Social post. "You see, look, it took us decades to get here — decades to get the $36 trillion in debt. It took decades for our factories to get shut down and our jobs sent overseas. It took decades for us to all fall into this terrible — it’s basically a grave that America has been put in and dug by our federal government."
According to the Acworth police, they arrested a 40-year-old Atlanta man on misdemeanor charges of simple battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, a 45-year-old man from Dallas, Georgia, on misdemeanor battery of a law enforcement officer and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and a 28-year-old Dallas woman on misdemeanor charges of violating a city ordinance forbidding vulgar language in a public place.
Sgt. Eric Mistretta claimed the police used appropriate force on the protesters at Greene's town hall after facing backlash for the use of a taser at the event.
In a recent statement, the people said the protesters "created an imminent public safety threat for all in attendance."