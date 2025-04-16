Marjorie Taylor Greene Laughs at Protesters Being Tased and Escorted Out of Her Georgia Town Hall

"What am I going to do? I am going to stand by my president," Greene said in response to a critical question from the audience, adding that she would "fight for his agenda with everything I have in Congress."

Several in attendance yelled out at the congresswoman, leading to several people being escorted out by police and even one man being wrestled to the ground by police and subdued with a taser.

She repeatedly said “bye” and laughed at people being escorted from the room and praised officers’ response, saying the appropriate place for those ejected was with more than 100 protesters lining a street outside the community center.

"This is a town hall; this is not a political rally; this is not a protest," the Georgia representative said.