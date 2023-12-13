Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns of a 'MAGA Revolt' If Nikki Haley Is Included in a Future Trump Administration
Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, stated she couldn't rule out the possibility of Nikki Haley serving as his vice president in a recent interview.
This comment sparked anger and concern among some right-wing supporters, with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene warning that "MAGA would revolt" if Haley were to be included in a future Trump administration.
During an appearance on Eric Bolling's NewsNation show, Lara was asked about the likelihood of Nikki becoming a vice presidential pick for her father-in-law in the future. In response, she said, "crazier things have happened, I would never say never with Donald J. Trump."
Lara's comments immediately caught the attention of some ardent Trump supporters on social media.
Marjorie, a strong advocate for the MAGA movement, wasted no time in voicing her opposition to the idea of Nikki serving alongside Trump.
In a recent tweet, Marjorie wrote, "MAGA would revolt if Nikki Haley were to even be given an internship in Trump's next administration. She represents the neocon establishment America's last wing of the Republican Party that we are absolutely done with. Also, she lied and said she would not run against Trump."
Haley, a former South Carolina governor, has experienced a recent surge in popularity within the Republican Party. Recent polls indicate she is gaining ground in the 2024 Republican presidential contest, although she trails behind both Ron DeSantis and the former president.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump leads with the support of 61.7 percent of likely Republican voters, followed by DeSantis at 12.2 percent, and Haley in a close third place at 11.3 percent.
- Melania Trump Wants Tucker Carlson to Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024: Report
- 'Desperate': Lara Trump Faces Backlash for Bragging About People Allegedly Paying for Her Meals
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Hangs Out With Marjorie Taylor Greene & Kari Lake After Mocking President Joe Biden: 'The Radical Left's Worst Nightmare'
Nikki's rise in popularity caused some Republican donors to view her as the anti-Trump candidate, with some PACs abandoning the DeSantis camp to back Haley after her recent debate performances.
So far, she's faced the most pushback from GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, who has consistently criticized Haley for her use of identity politics on the campaign trail.
Speaking to outlets, Republican strategist Matt Klink stated that if Haley performs well in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, she could emerge as Trump's main challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Haley's vocal support for continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine and her condemnation of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot have angered some of Trump's grassroots supporters.
This divide within the Republican Party is reflected in Greene's warning that the MAGA movement would revolt if Haley were to serve in any capacity within a future Trump administration.