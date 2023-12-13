Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns of a 'MAGA Revolt' If Nikki Haley Is Included in a Future Trump Administration

During an appearance on Eric Bolling's NewsNation show, Lara was asked about the likelihood of Nikki becoming a vice presidential pick for her father-in-law in the future. In response, she said, "crazier things have happened, I would never say never with Donald J. Trump."

Lara's comments immediately caught the attention of some ardent Trump supporters on social media.

Marjorie, a strong advocate for the MAGA movement, wasted no time in voicing her opposition to the idea of Nikki serving alongside Trump.

In a recent tweet, Marjorie wrote, "MAGA would revolt if Nikki Haley were to even be given an internship in Trump's next administration. She represents the neocon establishment America's last wing of the Republican Party that we are absolutely done with. Also, she lied and said she would not run against Trump."