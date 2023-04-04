OK Magazine
Donald Trump Demands Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case Be Moved To Staten Island & Away From 'Very Unfair' Manhattan

stormy trump pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 4 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

While Donald Trump is only hours away from being arraigned in Manhattan in connection to a $130,000 hush money payment allegedly made to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, the former POTUS is demanding the case be moved to Staten Island.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, April 4, the reality-star-turned-politician slammed the judge in the hush money case, calling out their daughter for working for Vice President Kamala Harris.

trump
Source: mega

"VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN," Trump began his post. "THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND — WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL."

"ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN'T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR 'KAMALA' & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN," he continued his meltdown before concluding: "KANGAROO COURT!!!"

storymdaniels
Source: mega

The former leader of the free world arrived to his Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday, April 3, ahead of being booked on 30 counts of criminal charges. The media, as well as both Trump's supporters and opposers, have been gathered outside the courthouse to watch the historic moment of the first ex-president being indicted on criminal charges.

(Ulysses S. Grant was actually the first president to be arrested, but it was for speeding in his horse-drawn carriage 150 years ago.)

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Following the arraignment, Trump is set to immediately return to his estate at Mar-a-Lago to deliver his remarks.

As OK! reported, Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday, March 30, following a probe into whether the disgraced politician had his lawyer pay Daniels so she would keep quiet about their affair that allegedly occurred after they met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., in 2006.

Source: OK!

Trump has since dubbed the headline-making case a "witch hunt" while dragging the "corrupt democrat prosecutors" and the "fake, corrupt, and disgraceful charge" they brought against him.

