Donald Trump Demands Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case Be Moved To Staten Island & Away From 'Very Unfair' Manhattan

While Donald Trump is only hours away from being arraigned in Manhattan in connection to a $130,000 hush money payment allegedly made to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, the former POTUS is demanding the case be moved to Staten Island.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, April 4, the reality-star-turned-politician slammed the judge in the hush money case, calling out their daughter for working for Vice President Kamala Harris.