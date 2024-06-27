Marjorie Taylor Greene Throws a Temper Tantrum After Being Asked If She'll Accept the 2024 Election Results If Donald Trump Loses

During the interview, host Sarah Ferguson, confronted Greene about her stance on accepting the election results if "it doesn't go your way."

The exchange escalated when Greene accused the host of bias, insinuating that the questions were influenced by the Democratic Party.

The Georgia representative ranted, "What network is that? What is this ABC in Australia? Is she getting her marching orders from the Democrat Party? Is this what you decided to come up with today?"

Ferguson replied, "You're a prominent figure in U.S. politics. The first debate is tomorrow, the result of the election is on the minds not just of Americans but of the whole world so it's a natural point of curiosity."

Subsequently, the host terminated the interview, citing a lack of willingness on Greene's part to address key issues.