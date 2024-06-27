Marjorie Taylor Greene Throws a Temper Tantrum After Being Asked If She'll Accept the 2024 Election Results If Donald Trump Loses
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing serious backlash after refusing to say if she would accept the 2024 presidential election results if former President Donald Trump doesn't come out on top.
Greene found herself in a heated exchange with an Australian TV host on Tuesday, June 25, during an appearance on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation current affairs show 7.30.
The congresswoman, a vocal supporter of Trump's claims regarding the 2020 election, has been known for her unwavering loyalty to the former president. This loyalty has clashed with the broader narrative of election integrity and acceptance of democratic outcomes, leading to a clash with the host of the Australian program.
During the interview, host Sarah Ferguson, confronted Greene about her stance on accepting the election results if "it doesn't go your way."
The exchange escalated when Greene accused the host of bias, insinuating that the questions were influenced by the Democratic Party.
The Georgia representative ranted, "What network is that? What is this ABC in Australia? Is she getting her marching orders from the Democrat Party? Is this what you decided to come up with today?"
Ferguson replied, "You're a prominent figure in U.S. politics. The first debate is tomorrow, the result of the election is on the minds not just of Americans but of the whole world so it's a natural point of curiosity."
Subsequently, the host terminated the interview, citing a lack of willingness on Greene's part to address key issues.
Meidas Touch shared a clip from the interview in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that garnered more than 2,000 shares and 682,000 views. The post was flooded with comments from users mocking Greene for "acting like a child" and accusing her of being "the most unserious politician to ever be elected into office."
One user commented, "Marge is unhinged. What an embarrassment in front of the world stage."
Another person replied, calling the Republican congresswoman a "petulant child" who was "exposed for the disgusting character that she is."
A third user joked, "As an American, I would like to formally apologize to Australia for having the displeaser of experiencing what it's like to hear MTG speak."
With Trump facing legal challenges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, the specter of electoral turmoil looms large as the 2024 presidential race unfolds.
According to Real Clear Politics, the former president is heading into the upcoming presidential debate with a 1.5-point lead ahead of President Joe Biden.