'She Ruined McDonald's for Him': Donald Trump Roasted as He Continues to Accuse Kamala Harris of Lying About Fast Food Job

Split photo of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump dubbed the VP 'lyin' Kamala' at a Michigan campaign event.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Updated 7:47 p.m. ET

Donald Trump can't seem to get over Kamala Harris' summer job at McDonald's.

During a Michigan campaign event, the former president dubbed the vice president "lyin' Kamala" as he claimed she never had a job working at the popular fast food chain.

Source: @Acyn/X
donald trump roasted accuse kamala harris lying mcdonalds
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump repeated the unverified claim that Kamala Harris never worked at McDonald's.

"She never worked there, it was a lie," he told his supporters. "Never worked there."

"You know what's weird about that one? It's so simple. It's not like complex. We don't have to go through the history...she said, 'I worked at McDonald's. It was a tough job.' She said she worked over the French fries," he continued. "You know, it's probably not so nice if it's 200 degrees ... it turned out to be a lie. It's all a big lie. She's not qualified to be the president."

kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is the first woman Vice President of the United States.

Donald Trump

Trump critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but poke fun at the 78-year-old's fixation with the topic. Many speculated it was because McDonald's has been known as one of Trump's preferred fast food spots.

One user wrote, "He hates the fact that she worked at his favorite restaurant," and another added, "She ruined McDonald's for him #McSad."

donald trump roasted accuse kamala harris lying mcdonalds
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash on social media for calling Kamala Harris 'unqualified.'

Others took issue with Trump's follow-up claim that Harris wasn't qualified to be POTUS.

One critic quipped, "I didn't know throwing fries in hot oil was needed to be president," and a second person said, "He continues to say the 2020 election was stolen despite being proven wrong time and time again but yet Kamala lied about McDonald's and is disqualifying?"

donald trump roasted accuse kamala harris lying mcdonalds
Source: MEGA

McDonald's is rumored to be one of Donald Trump's favorite meals.

As OK! previously reported, Trump made the same claims while speaking at a September 26 press conference.

"Nobody talks about it, but Kamala never had a job at McDonald's," he insisted. "Her resume talks about McDonald's, McDonald's, McDonald's ... She didn't work there. She never worked there at McDonald's. It was a lie."

A few days earlier, he said Harris should "take down and disavow all of her statements that she worked for" the restaurant in a post shared to his Truth Social platform.

However, according to fact-checking sources, McDonald's corporate has made no public statement on whether Harris has ever worked there.

