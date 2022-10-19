OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mark Wahlberg
OK LogoNEWS

On The Go? Mark Wahlberg Lands In Georgia After Ditching Hollywood For New Life In Nevada

marc wahlberg lands in georgia after ditching hollywood pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 19 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Mark Wahlberg has emerged in Georgia after making a huge announcement. The Ted actor was photographed touching down in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 18, to film his new movie, The Family Plan, after he revealed he sold his $90 million Hollywood mansion to start a new life in Nevada.

Article continues below advertisement
marc wahlberg lands in georgia after ditching hollywood
Source: mega

Wahlberg kept it casual in a black jacket and hat from his clothing company, Municipal, along with cozy sweatpants and sneakers as he made his way from the plane and into an awaiting SUV.

JAMES CORDEN STRUGGLES THROUGH MARK WAHLBERG'S INSANE 4AM WORKOUT

Article continues below advertisement

The trip comes as the Boston native recently opened up about leaving Los Angeles behind to make a new life for his wife, Rhea Durham, and their children: Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, in Nevada.

“I want to be able to work from home,” Wahlberg explained during a Tuesday, October 11, appearance on CBS's The Talk. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

marc wahlberg lands in georgia after ditching hollywood
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us," he noted of the big move.

ANGELINA JOLIE NOT 'ENTITLED' TO LOOK OVER SEALED DOCUMENTS FROM BRAD PITT'S 2016 PLANE INCIDENT, FBI SAYS

marc wahlberg lands in georgia after ditching hollywood
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s a lot of opportunity here," the Max Payne actor said of Summerlin, Nev. "I’m really excited about the future.”

As OK! previously reported, Wahlberg sold off his 30,500-square-foot, $90 million California estate in lieu of a humble $15.6 million Nevada home.

Source: OK!

The family's former pad comes equipped with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a five-hole golf course, a tennis court, a skate park and even a private guest house.

DailyMail published photos of Wahlberg in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.