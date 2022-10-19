On The Go? Mark Wahlberg Lands In Georgia After Ditching Hollywood For New Life In Nevada

The trip comes as the Boston native recently opened up about leaving Los Angeles behind to make a new life for his wife, Rhea Durham, and their children: Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, in Nevada.

“I want to be able to work from home,” Wahlberg explained during a Tuesday, October 11, appearance on CBS's The Talk. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”