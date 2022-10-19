On The Go? Mark Wahlberg Lands In Georgia After Ditching Hollywood For New Life In Nevada
Mark Wahlberg has emerged in Georgia after making a huge announcement. The Ted actor was photographed touching down in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 18, to film his new movie, The Family Plan, after he revealed he sold his $90 million Hollywood mansion to start a new life in Nevada.
Wahlberg kept it casual in a black jacket and hat from his clothing company, Municipal, along with cozy sweatpants and sneakers as he made his way from the plane and into an awaiting SUV.
The trip comes as the Boston native recently opened up about leaving Los Angeles behind to make a new life for his wife, Rhea Durham, and their children: Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, in Nevada.
“I want to be able to work from home,” Wahlberg explained during a Tuesday, October 11, appearance on CBS's The Talk. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”
“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us," he noted of the big move.
“We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s a lot of opportunity here," the Max Payne actor said of Summerlin, Nev. "I’m really excited about the future.”
As OK! previously reported, Wahlberg sold off his 30,500-square-foot, $90 million California estate in lieu of a humble $15.6 million Nevada home.
The family's former pad comes equipped with 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a five-hole golf course, a tennis court, a skate park and even a private guest house.
