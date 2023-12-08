Mark Wahlberg Is Looking Forward to 'Playing a Grandfather Soon' as He's Not Afraid of Getting Older
Mark Wahlberg is ready to be a grandfather — on screen that is!
While promoting his new Apple TV+ film, The Family Plan, the 52-year-old spoke about how he hasn't been afraid to embrace getting older in real life or on film.
"I'm a dad now — embracing my old age. A lot of guys my age in the business would probably say, 'Well, that character has grown kids or kids in their late teens. I don't want to play that role.' I'm embracing that," the Boston native said. "I look forward to playing a grandfather soon."
While Wahlberg — who shares Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13, with wife, Rhea Durham — may not be elderly just yet, he has taken a step back from being in front of the camera to do more work behind the scenes. "Well, I'm certainly working harder now than ever," he explained in a recent interview.
"Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing," he explained.
"The reason why I started producing is I didn't want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise, or whoever was already, you know, established before me and were the guys at the time — and Leo [DiCaprio], right — to go and pass on a movie, until I could get my hands on it," the Ted actor revealed.
In recent years, Wahlberg made the decision to get his family out of Hollywood, moving his brood to a quieter life in Nevada. "They love Vegas," he gushed in a recent interview.
"I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great," the proud dad noted of ensuring a better life for his spouse and kiddos.
"I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars," he added. "I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas and it’s so exciting."
"People have a tendency to think of Las Vegas as the Vegas Strip," the former model explained of his new home. "There's tons of stuff to do here outside of gaming and nightlife … There's lots of amazing communities that are faith-based and family-based and really cool, great schools."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Wahlberg.