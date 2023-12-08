Mark Wahlberg Is Looking Forward to 'Playing a Grandfather Soon' as He's Not Afraid of Getting Older

"Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now. That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing," he explained.

"The reason why I started producing is I didn't want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise, or whoever was already, you know, established before me and were the guys at the time — and Leo [DiCaprio], right — to go and pass on a movie, until I could get my hands on it," the Ted actor revealed.