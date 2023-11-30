Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Durham Blesses Fans With Photo of Actor in His Underwear: 'You're Welcome'
Thank you, Rhea Durham!
On Wednesday, November 29, the American model gave fans just what they needed: a shirtless picture of her husband, Mark Wahlberg, in his underwear.
"Good Morning ❤️🔥 and you’re welcome 🌶️💥," Durham captioned the post alongside a snap of the Ted star lying in a red light therapy bed — which is meant to help heal blemishes and scars, repair sun-damaged skin and age spots, as well as fade stretch marks, surgical scars, acne scars and small superficial lacerations. It also boasts a variety of other benefits, such pain relief and promotion of brain health.
The angle of the picture showcased Wahlberg's muscular thighs, as he lifted his head up to look at the camera while keeping one hand rested on his private area.
Fans appreciated Durham's unexpected post of the father-of-four — whom she shares Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13, with — and flocked to the comments section to give their reactions.
"It’s the 'you’re welcome' for me 😆," one follower quipped, as another added, "We love a generous woman 😂."
"But why are the socks on?!!" a third fan jokingly asked, poking fun at Wahlberg for wearing nothing but white crew socks and boxers inside the machine, while a fourth user gushed: "You are the funniest and best wife 😍😂❤️."
Just last week, the Shooter actor celebrated Thanksgiving with a shirtless cold plunge, allowing his followers to take a peek at his ripped abs in a video shared to his Instagram.
Durham's Wednesday morning post came just a few days after the former Victoria's Secret Angel and her husband took their youngest son to the Kansas City Chiefs away game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 26.
Despite moving to Las Vegas in October 2022, the family admittedly cheered on the Chiefs, with the brunette bombshell writing the team's name as the caption of a post highlighting the fun-filled day and pasting a GIF of their logo over a picture of the crowd at Allegiant Stadium.
Aside from being football fans, Wahlberg and his wife love to support their daughter Grace at her horseback riding competitions and frequently post to congratulate her on her success.
The brood is clearly full of animals lovers, as on Saturday, November 25, they added another critter to the mix.
"Welcome to the family Cruise Quality Wahlberg. You are already so so loved! 💙🌟," Durham captioned a picture of her daughter and her new horse, adding, "and it’s a boy!!! 😉."