Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Durham Blesses Fans With Photo of Actor in His Underwear: 'You're Welcome'

"Good Morning ❤️‍🔥 and you’re welcome 🌶️💥," Durham captioned the post alongside a snap of the Ted star lying in a red light therapy bed — which is meant to help heal blemishes and scars, repair sun-damaged skin and age spots, as well as fade stretch marks, surgical scars, acne scars and small superficial lacerations. It also boasts a variety of other benefits, such pain relief and promotion of brain health.

The angle of the picture showcased Wahlberg's muscular thighs, as he lifted his head up to look at the camera while keeping one hand rested on his private area.