120 Days Sober! Bam Margera Receives Support From Mark Wahlberg After Reaching Impressive Milestone

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 1 2023, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Bam Margera is 120 sober and counting!

After a whirlwind year of ups and downs, the professional skateboarder reached an impressive milestone in his sobriety journey with the help of his girlfriend, Dannii, an ongoing focus on fitness — and a sweet shout-out from award-winning actor Mark Wahlberg.

bam margera days sober support mark wahlberg milestone
Source: MEGA

Mark Wahlberg congratulated Bam Margera for reaching 120 days of sobriety.

The Ted star expressed support toward Margera via a video response after the troubled stunt performer was connected to him through their mutual friend Jarred Taylor, who worked closely with Wahlberg, 52, during the 2013 movie Lone Survivor.

"What up Mark? It’s Bam Margera here with Dannii, my gal friend," Margera, 44, said while sitting in a car, per a video obtained by a news publication. "[I'm] in San Antonio, Texas, doing some editing at the Black Rifle place and, um, 120 days sober! Rock and roll."

bam margera days sober support mark wahlberg milestone
Source: MEGA

Bam Margera has been sober for roughly four months after a tumultuous downward spiral.

Taylor owns Black Rifle Coffee Company, as well as a gym covered in photos from Wahlberg's movies, where Margera had been working out at for the week while in Texas — where he is also developing new artwork for a clothing company, according to the news outlet.

"I heard you moved to Vegas, because f--- L.A.," the MTV alum joked, referencing the Shooter actor's October 2022 move to Las Vegas with his wife, Rhea Durham, 45, and their four children: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

"No totally f--- L.A.," Margera's girlfriend comically interjected.

In response to his kind message, Wahlberg showed his appreciation while informing the reality star he'd be cheering him on from the sidelines of his sobriety journey.

bam margera days sober support mark wahlberg milestone
Source: @danniimarieofficial/Instagram

Bam Margera's girlfriend, Dannii, has been extremely supportive of her boyfriend amid his sobriety journey.

"Bam, what’s up brother? Thanks so much for the video, bro. So happy for you and your sobriety now. Wow. 120 days. God bless you, bro. I hope you and your family are well. And I look forward to connecting with you soon," the Uncharted star expressed.

Wahlberg continued: "Always been such a big fan. I look forward to seeing you brother. I’m in Vegas, so I don’t know when you get out this way, [but] let’s get together."

The Pain & Gain star knows Margera's struggles with substance abuse all too well, as he has previously spoken out about getting sober earlier this year for health reasons.

The two celebrities have met a few times at various awards shows and Hollywood parties, and Margera has every intention to take Wahlberg up on his offer to hang out the next time he visits Las Vegas, the news publication noted.

bam margera days sober support mark wahlberg milestone
Source: MEGA

Bam Margera said he was cleared to see his son, Phoenix, who turns 6 this month.

Things are looking up for Margera, as he revealed he even gets to see his son, Phoenix, who turns 6 this month.

He's planning to drive to California to visit his only child at some point in the near future and stop in Vegas on the way to meet up with Wahlberg, according to the news outlet.

